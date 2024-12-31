World

Stop wiping toilet seats with bathroom paper!

Japanese toilet makers warn people not to wipe toilet seats with tissue paper

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 31, 2024
Japanese toilet makers warn people not to wipe toilet seats with tissue paper
Japanese toilet makers warn people not to wipe toilet seats with tissue paper

Cleaning the bathroom seat with flushable toilet paper may seem hygienic, but Japanese toilet makers have advised against it.

According to The Mainichi, Japanese toilet makers Toto have warned people not to use toilet paper for cleaning the seats because of a unique reason.

In a recently viral post on X (previously Twitter), the toilet makers urged consumers to not use toilet paper on seats, citing that the seat got scratched because of it.

As per the company, its "Washlet" bidet toilet seats are made from durable materials, including plastic resin, and when they are repeatedly cleaned with paper or dry clothes, they cause tiny yet visible scratches on the seat.

“A representative said, "We use the current resin considering its resistance to detergents and its ability to be moulded into complex shapes."

The toilet makers also warned that these scratches can accumulate dirt that could lead to discolouration and germs.

Notably, Toto is not the first toilet maker who has made such a request of the consumers. Cleaning experts have also made similar recommendations in the past.

Experts and toilet makers have recommended using a soft and soaked cloth to clean toilet seats and advised avoiding using thinners, nylon or metal scrubbers, or abrasives as they could damage the surface of the seat.

King Charles gives huge update on cancer treatment ahead of 2025

King Charles gives huge update on cancer treatment ahead of 2025
Travis Kelce looks nervous on recent date with Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce looks nervous on recent date with Taylor Swift?
Ruben Amorim makes first statement after ‘embarrassing’ Man United loss

Ruben Amorim makes first statement after ‘embarrassing’ Man United loss
Liam Payne’s family reacts as five suspects face charges in singer's death case

Liam Payne’s family reacts as five suspects face charges in singer's death case
China allegedly steals US Treasury documents in 'major incident
China allegedly steals US Treasury documents in 'major incident
Trump's faces legal setback after court upholds Carroll defamation ruling
Trump's faces legal setback after court upholds Carroll defamation ruling
Malala Yousafzai sends powerful message of hope ahead of New Year 2025
Malala Yousafzai sends powerful message of hope ahead of New Year 2025
Donald Trump’s bid to overturn Carroll’s $5 million verdict fails in appeals court
Donald Trump’s bid to overturn Carroll’s $5 million verdict fails in appeals court
Edinburgh cancels Hogmanay celebrations due to severe weather warnings
Edinburgh cancels Hogmanay celebrations due to severe weather warnings
Ukraine, Russia free hundreds of prisoners in major swap amid rising tensions
Ukraine, Russia free hundreds of prisoners in major swap amid rising tensions
A new generation set to make its debut THIS New Year
A new generation set to make its debut THIS New Year
Chinese teenager gets life sentence for classmate's murder
Chinese teenager gets life sentence for classmate's murder
Jimmy Carter's death: Biden declares Jan 9 as National Day of Mourning
Jimmy Carter's death: Biden declares Jan 9 as National Day of Mourning
Shark kills Italian tourist in Egyptian Red Sea resort
Shark kills Italian tourist in Egyptian Red Sea resort
Jimmy Carter: 39th president of US passes away at 100
Jimmy Carter: 39th president of US passes away at 100
Bird strike cause South Korea plane crash? Here's experts' verdict
Bird strike cause South Korea plane crash? Here's experts' verdict