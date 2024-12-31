Stop wiping toilet seats with bathroom paper!

Cleaning the bathroom seat with flushable toilet paper may seem hygienic, but Japanese toilet makers have advised against it.
According to The Mainichi, Japanese toilet makers Toto have warned people not to use toilet paper for cleaning the seats because of a unique reason.
In a recently viral post on X (previously Twitter), the toilet makers urged consumers to not use toilet paper on seats, citing that the seat got scratched because of it.
As per the company, its "Washlet" bidet toilet seats are made from durable materials, including plastic resin, and when they are repeatedly cleaned with paper or dry clothes, they cause tiny yet visible scratches on the seat.
“A representative said, "We use the current resin considering its resistance to detergents and its ability to be moulded into complex shapes."
The toilet makers also warned that these scratches can accumulate dirt that could lead to discolouration and germs.
Notably, Toto is not the first toilet maker who has made such a request of the consumers. Cleaning experts have also made similar recommendations in the past.
Experts and toilet makers have recommended using a soft and soaked cloth to clean toilet seats and advised avoiding using thinners, nylon or metal scrubbers, or abrasives as they could damage the surface of the seat.