Health

U.S. medications to see massive price hike on new year

Drugmakers in the U.S. have planned to increase the price of at least 250 branded medications including COVID medicines

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 01, 2025
U.S. medications to see massive price hike on new year
U.S. medications to see massive price hike on new year 

US citizens should brace themselves for a massive price surge on medicines in the new year!

On the last day of 2024, Reuters reported that the drugmakers in the United States have planned to increase the rates of at least 250 branded medications including “COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, Bristol Myers Squibb's cancer cell therapies and vaccines from France's Sanofi.”

The price surge is set to be effective from the very first day of the forthcoming year 2025, stated the outlet as per the data analyzed by 3 Axis Advisors, a healthcare firm.

However, it was also reported that all the price that are to be raised will be below 10%.

The average price hike that will be effective form January 1 is reportedly set to be 4.5%, which is the same as last year.

"Drugmakers don't have much real estate any longer to increase prices over time, which means taking greater liberties on launch prices is really the only option they have in the face of expanded penalties for year-over-year price increases,” stated Antonio Ciaccia, the President of 3 Axis.

According to a study carried out by the outlet, it was found that the US pharmaceutical companies, which launched new medicines in 2023, introduced the drugs at 35% higher rate as compared to the 2022 prices.

U.S. medications to see massive price hike on new year

U.S. medications to see massive price hike on new year

Steven He: How 'Emotional damage' guy hit 2 billion YouTube views

Steven He: How 'Emotional damage' guy hit 2 billion YouTube views
Sara Ali Khan steps into 2025 with exciting year recap: WATCH

Sara Ali Khan steps into 2025 with exciting year recap: WATCH
Beyoncé's stylist reveals surprising detail about Blue Ivy's role in mother’s life

Beyoncé's stylist reveals surprising detail about Blue Ivy's role in mother’s life
World Health Organization asks china to share COVID data
World Health Organization asks china to share COVID data
Each cigarette could steal 20 minutes from your life, study
Each cigarette could steal 20 minutes from your life, study
Top worries of 2024 revealed in end-of-year polls: Find out
Top worries of 2024 revealed in end-of-year polls: Find out
Bird flu pandemic: CDC shares disturbing update about potential outbreak
Bird flu pandemic: CDC shares disturbing update about potential outbreak
South Wales hospitals issue mask mandate amid severe flu spike
South Wales hospitals issue mask mandate amid severe flu spike
Systane eye drops may cause blindness, FDA warns
Systane eye drops may cause blindness, FDA warns
Scientists discover method to transform cancer cells back to healthy state
Scientists discover method to transform cancer cells back to healthy state
Surge in demand for weight-loss drugs sparks price wars among pharmacies
Surge in demand for weight-loss drugs sparks price wars among pharmacies
Late eating linked to higher blood sugar levels, study
Late eating linked to higher blood sugar levels, study
US approves first drug treatment for sleep apnea
US approves first drug treatment for sleep apnea
THIS common vegetable packs more vitamin C than citrus fruits
THIS common vegetable packs more vitamin C than citrus fruits
Drinking tea or coffee daily may lower mouth and throat cancer risk
Drinking tea or coffee daily may lower mouth and throat cancer risk