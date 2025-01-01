Lung cancer can affect non-smokers too: Hidden signs you need to know

Many non-smokers are under the impression that lung cancer only affects people who smoke, and this belief makes them feel more secure.
Many studies have proven that many people who have never smoked still get lung cancer.
Non-smokers can get lung cancer due to various reasons other than smoking, such as being exposed to secondhand smoke, radon gas, pollution, genetics or harmful chemicals at work.
Unfortunately, lung cancer is difficult to detect because its symptoms usually don’t show up until the disease has advanced.
There are some early warning signs, such as persistent cough, that can help detect it sooner.
If a person experiences difficulty in breathing or has shortness of breath, it could be a sign of lung cancer.
Apart from this, chest pain and discomfort could be a sign of lung cancer which may worsen with deep breaths, coughing or laughing.
Although chest pain can have many causes, it is better not to ignore it.
In addition to this, sudden weight loss and constant tiredness can be signs of lung cancer.
Coughing up blood or phlegm with a rust-like colour is another symptoms to be cautious of.
Other possible symptoms of lung cancer include hoarseness, repeated respiratory infections or swollen lymph nodes in the neck or chest.
If you or anyone you know has any of these symptoms, it’s important not to delay seeking medical advice as early detection and progress in treatment can greatly increase the chances of recovery.