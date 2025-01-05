Health

Breakfast common myths that need to be busted

From not eating bread to skipping breakfast to lose weight, here is the reality behind the myths

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 05, 2025
From not eating bread to skipping breakfast to lose weight, here is the reality behind the myths
From not eating bread to skipping breakfast to lose weight, here is the reality behind the myths

Breakfast, which was once the king of the meals, has become one of the most confusing meals of the day.

In recent years a lot of myths have been associated with breakfast and morning food choices, so Dr. Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed, a gastroenterologist and cookery writer, in an interview with the Telegraph, has burst some common breakfast myths

Not To Eat Bread or Toast In The Breakfast

Bread or toast is the easiest and quickest breakfast, but it is said that eating bread for breakfast is bad for the health, but Dr. Ahmed says, “Toast deserves a bit of a revival, to be honest. Brown bread is a fantastic source of fibre for people. Especially if it’s brown sourdough. There is an opportunity to really use breakfast as a tool to optimise gut health too.”

She also suggested eating toast with different toppings like peanut butter, avocado, and homemade chia seed raspberry jam, instead of only eating it with butter or a cup of tea.

Skipping Breakfast Is Good For Losing Weight

Another common and popular myth is that skipping breakfast could help reduce weight, but there is no evidence that it improves weight loss, but yes, it restricts calorie intake.

Dr. Ahmed suggested, “I don’t advise anyone to start intermittent fasting if it’s not something they can build into their lifestyle. A lot of restrictive regimens are hard for people to maintain long term, and then you fall into trouble.”

Another dietitian, Hannah Whittaker, agrees with her and adds, “What I see with my patients is that if they don’t have breakfast, they tend to overeat later in the day. Or by mid-morning, they grab something sugary or sweet to give them a boost.”

Do Not Eat More Than Three Eggs A Week

Another breakfast myth is about restricting egg intake or avoiding egg yolk, but Whittaker revealed, “Including eggs as part of a balanced breakfast is a nutritious choice. Eggs are packed with nutritional benefits. Not only are they a great source of protein, but they also contain many essential vitamins and minerals, including B12, choline, and selenium.”

The research showed that cholesterol in eggs has little impact on the blood cholesterol levels of most people, so there is no need to restrict your egg intake unless advised by the doctor. 

Duchess Sophie celebrates beautiful milestone ahead of 60th birthday

Duchess Sophie celebrates beautiful milestone ahead of 60th birthday
Demi Moore gets emotional after winning first Golden Globe award of career

Demi Moore gets emotional after winning first Golden Globe award of career
Golden Globe Awards 2025: Complete winners list

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Complete winners list

Justin Trudeau's last year as PM? Can 2025 bring change to Canadian politics?

Justin Trudeau's last year as PM? Can 2025 bring change to Canadian politics?
Why is excess belly fat more deadly for men than women?
Why is excess belly fat more deadly for men than women?
Why food is not one-size-fits-all for our bodies? Researchers explain
Why food is not one-size-fits-all for our bodies? Researchers explain
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'
Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows
Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows
China hit with new virus HMPV six years after COVID-19: DETAILS
China hit with new virus HMPV six years after COVID-19: DETAILS
How do NHS therapy gardens help boost health and save millions?
How do NHS therapy gardens help boost health and save millions?
Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
Lung cancer can affect non-smokers too: Hidden signs you need to know
Lung cancer can affect non-smokers too: Hidden signs you need to know
Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting
Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting
U.S. medications to see massive price hike on new year
U.S. medications to see massive price hike on new year
World Health Organization asks china to share COVID data
World Health Organization asks china to share COVID data