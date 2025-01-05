Breakfast common myths that need to be busted

Breakfast, which was once the king of the meals, has become one of the most confusing meals of the day.
In recent years a lot of myths have been associated with breakfast and morning food choices, so Dr. Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed, a gastroenterologist and cookery writer, in an interview with the Telegraph, has burst some common breakfast myths
Not To Eat Bread or Toast In The Breakfast
Bread or toast is the easiest and quickest breakfast, but it is said that eating bread for breakfast is bad for the health, but Dr. Ahmed says, “Toast deserves a bit of a revival, to be honest. Brown bread is a fantastic source of fibre for people. Especially if it’s brown sourdough. There is an opportunity to really use breakfast as a tool to optimise gut health too.”
She also suggested eating toast with different toppings like peanut butter, avocado, and homemade chia seed raspberry jam, instead of only eating it with butter or a cup of tea.
Skipping Breakfast Is Good For Losing Weight
Another common and popular myth is that skipping breakfast could help reduce weight, but there is no evidence that it improves weight loss, but yes, it restricts calorie intake.
Dr. Ahmed suggested, “I don’t advise anyone to start intermittent fasting if it’s not something they can build into their lifestyle. A lot of restrictive regimens are hard for people to maintain long term, and then you fall into trouble.”
Another dietitian, Hannah Whittaker, agrees with her and adds, “What I see with my patients is that if they don’t have breakfast, they tend to overeat later in the day. Or by mid-morning, they grab something sugary or sweet to give them a boost.”
Do Not Eat More Than Three Eggs A Week
Another breakfast myth is about restricting egg intake or avoiding egg yolk, but Whittaker revealed, “Including eggs as part of a balanced breakfast is a nutritious choice. Eggs are packed with nutritional benefits. Not only are they a great source of protein, but they also contain many essential vitamins and minerals, including B12, choline, and selenium.”
The research showed that cholesterol in eggs has little impact on the blood cholesterol levels of most people, so there is no need to restrict your egg intake unless advised by the doctor.