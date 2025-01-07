Sports

Dodgers seals deal with Hyeseong Kim after treading Gavin Lux to Reds

  • January 07, 2025
Dodgers has sealed the deal with Cincinnati Reds to trade Gavin Lux.

On Monday, the second baseman was traded to the former team, three days after Los Angeles agreed to a three-year $12.5 million contract with infielder Hyeseong Kim.

As per AP News, the Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall noted, “He’s a guy with really good upside. Even with where he is now, he still has some room to run to get better. We talked about it a couple of weeks ago. We knew he was available. We knew they were trying to get somebody else.”

Gavin has batted .251/.320/.383 with 2.1 WAR, 10 home runs and 50 RBIs over 139 games for Los Angeles last season.

Nick added, "If you looked at our team last year, people argued that we had too many infielders to begin the year. Obviously, that didn't play itself out. We were last in WAR at third base, first base and DH. We look at [Lux] as a guy that's going to play second base, play some outfield and DH some in Spring Training.”

Gavin previously played in MLB for the Los Angeles Dodgers, for whom he made his MLB debut in 2019.

