Marc Guéhi, Crystal Palace star set to exit club next year 

Crystal Palace manager, Oliver Glasner, has revealed that their captain, Marc Guéhi, will not be joining the squad next year.
The England defender's contract expires at the end of the season, and it's understood that Guéhi has rejected all offers presented by the club.
During the summer, the 25-year-old was looking forward to joining Liverpool; however, just hours before the transfer deadline, Palace chair, Steve Parish, blocked the deal.
Guéhi was reportedly "extremely unhappy" about the missed opportunity but continued to perform for Palace.
Glasner confirmed before Palace's meeting with Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on Saturday, October 18, that the player has already expressed his intention to depart the club.
Guéhi, who might be hearing from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool, will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club when the January transfer window opens on New Year's Day 2026.
Meanwhile, Glasner confirmed he has opened talks over extending his contract at Palace, which also expires at the end of the season.
The 51-year-old Austrian admitted that his future could depend on whether the club can continue to build on their first major trophy, the FA Cup triumph in May.
"We are talking, but we have 19 games to play before the new year," Glasner said. "I am here to do the best for Crystal Palace and win as many games as possible."