Sports

Naomi Osaka drops out of Japan Open quarter-final due to leg injury

The Japanese tennis player is the latest high-profile name to conclude their season with an injury

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Naomi Osaka drops out of Japan Open quarter-final due to leg injury
Naomi Osaka drops out of Japan Open quarter-final due to leg injury

Naomi Osaka was forced to pull out of the Japan Open ahead of the quarter-final due to a left leg injury.

The former world no. 1 was set to face Jaqueline Cristian for a semi-final on Friday, October 16, but had to be sidelined due to injury, with the Romanian star advancing to the next stage.

During her Wednesday match against Suzan Lamens, Osaka needed painkillers and competed in the match with strapping on her left thigh to complete a three-set.

The Japan Open made the announcement on X, noting, "We regret to announce that Naomi Osaka has not recovered from a left leg injury sustained during the second round of this tournament and has withdrawn from the quarter-finals scheduled for today."

It is not confirmed if Osaka will play in the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo later this month.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is the latest high-profile player to suffer late-season injury issues.

In September, Iga Swiatek complained the season is "too long and too intense" following a string of injuries among players at the China Open.

British number one Emma Raducanu was also forced to end her season on Thursday after retiring from her two previous matches with illness.

Australia's Daria Kasatkina, Spain's Paula Badosa, and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina also ended their seasons early in recent weeks.

You Might Like:

Lando Norris to face 'consequences' over Oscar Piastri Singapore collision

Lando Norris to face 'consequences' over Oscar Piastri Singapore collision
McLaren has decided to take actions against Lando Norris almost two weeks after the collision with Oscar Piastri

Djokovic credits Brady, LeBron, Ronaldo for his decision to not quit tennis

Djokovic credits Brady, LeBron, Ronaldo for his decision to not quit tennis
The Serbian tennis player has opened up about his retirement plan at the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament

Milwaukee Brewers fan fired over ICE remark to US war veteran

Milwaukee Brewers fan fired over ICE remark to US war veteran
A baseball game between the Dodgers and the Brewers ended with a fan losing her job over a disturbing ICE comment

Tomonobu Itagaki, Dead or Alive creator dies at 58

Tomonobu Itagaki, Dead or Alive creator dies at 58
The Japanese game developer, Tomonobu Itagaki, was celebrated for his creation including Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden (2004)

Jonjo Shelvey reveals shocking reason behind move from UK to Dubai

Jonjo Shelvey reveals shocking reason behind move from UK to Dubai
Former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder open up about ‘no money’ in the UAE Second Division League

FIFA breaks silence on Donald Trump's threat to relocate World Cup matches

FIFA breaks silence on Donald Trump's threat to relocate World Cup matches
US President Trump threatens to ‘take away’ 2026 FIFA World Cup matches from ‘not safe’ cities

Angel Reese reveals inspiration behind her Victoria's Secret historic debut

Angel Reese reveals inspiration behind her Victoria's Secret historic debut
Angel Reese shares a heartfelt tribute for her mother in post-Victoria’s Secret message

Olympic swimming gold medallist Ariarne Titmus announces shock retirement

Olympic swimming gold medallist Ariarne Titmus announces shock retirement
Australian swimming star Ariarne Titmus retires at 25 with four Olympic gold medals

Travis Kelce opens up about terrifying fall during Chiefs vs Lions game

Travis Kelce opens up about terrifying fall during Chiefs vs Lions game
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had scary flip during weekend win over Detroit Lions

Tekken 8 receives major update, adds Armor King, character moveset adjustments

Tekken 8 receives major update, adds Armor King, character moveset adjustments
Tekken 8 new update grants early Armor King access to Season 2 pass and Ultimate/Deluxe owners

Raducanu receives overwhelming support from fans after Ningbo withdrawal

Raducanu receives overwhelming support from fans after Ningbo withdrawal
Emma Raducanu suffers another early exit in less than a month at the Ningbo Open

Cristiano Ronaldo achieves ‘unique’ milestone for Portugal ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo achieves ‘unique’ milestone for Portugal ahead of World Cup
Ronaldo shifts focus on November World Cup qualifiers after new career milestone