Sports

Ange Postecoglou dismissed after 39 days as Nottingham Forest manager

Nottingham Forest's Ange Postecoglou has made history with the shortest stint in Premier League history

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Ange Postecoglou dismissed after 39 days as Nottingham Forest manager
Ange Postecoglou dismissed after 39 days as Nottingham Forest manager 

Nottingham Forest removed head coach Ange Postecoglou from his position just 39 days after he failed to win any of the eight matches that he presided over.

On Saturday, October 18, Forest was defeated 3-0 by Chelsea at the City Ground, and just 17 minutes after the result, it was announced that Postecoglou will not lead the team as the manager anymore.

The Australian's dismissal, who was appointed on September 9, means Postecoglou's reign at Forest is the shortest permanent managerial period in Premier League history.

He failed to win any of his eight matches in charge of Forest, with two draws and six defeats across all competitions.

Following the sacking of Postecoglou, the Forest are understood to make his replacement appointment soon, as they are reportedly considering Sean Dyche and Marco Silva.

Postecoglou's staff, including Nick Montgomery, Mile Jedinak and Sergio Raimundo, are also expected to leave.

A senior club official informed the now-former coach about his dismissal, following which he said goodbye to his players, leaving them with an apology that he could not deliver the desired result.

You Might Like:

US Sprint Qualifying: Verstappen takes lead in Austin, Norris 'not surprised'

US Sprint Qualifying: Verstappen takes lead in Austin, Norris 'not surprised'
The Saturday sprint in Austin will see Max Verstappen in pole position with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri right behind

Shohei Ohtani creates MLB history as Dodgers secure World Series spot

Shohei Ohtani creates MLB history as Dodgers secure World Series spot
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 and reached the World Series

Marc Guéhi, Crystal Palace star set to exit club next year

Marc Guéhi, Crystal Palace star set to exit club next year
The English footballer will leave Crystal Palace next year after he rejected the club's contract extension offers

Lionel Messi faces stiff competition from Sam Surridge in MLS Golden Boot race

Lionel Messi faces stiff competition from Sam Surridge in MLS Golden Boot race
Sam Surridge admits mental pressure in pursuit of MLS Golden Boot face-off with Lionel Messi

Hamilton, Leclerc left disappointed with Ferrari after US GP sprint qualifying

Hamilton, Leclerc left disappointed with Ferrari after US GP sprint qualifying
Lewis Hamilton finishes eighth and Charles Leclerc qualified tenth for US GP sprint

Sinner pens sweet note for Djokovic ahead of Six Kings Slam final vs Alcaraz

Sinner pens sweet note for Djokovic ahead of Six Kings Slam final vs Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic in Six Kings Slam for another blockbuster final with Carlos Alcaraz

Behind-the-scenes reveals Jordon Hudson’s role in Bill Belichick’s ESPN show

Behind-the-scenes reveals Jordon Hudson’s role in Bill Belichick’s ESPN show
In a leaked footage, Bill Belichick called his relationship with Jordon Hudson as both 'personal and professional'

Carter Hart joins Vegas Golden Knights following acquittal in assault case

Carter Hart joins Vegas Golden Knights following acquittal in assault case
Ice hockey player, Carter Hart, is “excited to move forward” after staying out of the game for more than a year

Naomi Osaka drops out of Japan Open quarter-final due to leg injury

Naomi Osaka drops out of Japan Open quarter-final due to leg injury
The Japanese tennis player is the latest high-profile name to conclude their season with an injury

Lando Norris to face 'consequences' over Oscar Piastri Singapore collision

Lando Norris to face 'consequences' over Oscar Piastri Singapore collision
McLaren has decided to take actions against Lando Norris almost two weeks after the collision with Oscar Piastri

Djokovic credits Brady, LeBron, Ronaldo for his decision to not quit tennis

Djokovic credits Brady, LeBron, Ronaldo for his decision to not quit tennis
The Serbian tennis player has opened up about his retirement plan at the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament

Milwaukee Brewers fan fired over ICE remark to US war veteran

Milwaukee Brewers fan fired over ICE remark to US war veteran
A baseball game between the Dodgers and the Brewers ended with a fan losing her job over a disturbing ICE comment