Lando Norris to face 'consequences' over Oscar Piastri Singapore collision

Lando Norris will face "consequences" for his first-lap collision with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri at the Singapore Grand Prix.
The British driver had an impact with Piastri at Turn Three in Marina Bay after running into the back of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and damaging his front wing.
Norris went on to finish third, with the Australian coming in fourth in the thrilling race on October 5, and complained on the team radio.
The 25-year-old, who is trailing behind Piastri by 22 points for the championship, said, "The team held me accountable for what happened, which I think is fair."
During the race, McLaren opted not to intervene, and the FIA found no fault with Norris' move but, two weeks on, the team have decided the British driver was to blame and that action will be taken.
He added, "Then we made progress from there on understanding what the repercussions were for myself, to avoid anything happening worse than what did."
Both drivers and the team refused to specify what that action would be; however, it is understood there will be sporting consequences as the title battle takes another remarkable turn.
He also revealed to Sky Sports, "There are and will be repercussions for me until the end of the season."
Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who is 63 points behind Piastri in the championship but has won two of the past three races and finished second in the other, was asked in a news conference on Thursday in Austin whether he believed McLaren were favouring Norris.
He replied, "Absolutely," the four-time world champion then laughed and said, "Yep."