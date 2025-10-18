Hamilton, Leclerc left disappointed with Ferrari after US GP sprint qualifying

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were left disappointed after sprint qualifying for the United States Grand Prix sprint race.
After qualifying in eighth for the sprint race at the Circuit of The Americas, Hamilton told Sky Sports F1, "That was definitely not the pace we're expecting."
When asked what had gone wrong for the Maranello outfit on the Friday, Hamilton added: "It was looking good in practice and SQ1 was looking pretty decent also, and then it just started to fall away from us. The car is very, very tough to drive. So yeah, it just fell away from us. I mean eight tenths is just... that's a mountain to climb."
Hamilton's team-mate Leclerc only managed to secure 10th place on the grid.
"[Ferrari lacked in pace] everywhere, honestly, my lap was clean in SQ3. I don't regret much what I've done in my lap," Leclerc said. "Maybe a little bit more mileage this morning on the medium. You can fine-tune the car a little bit better, there might be a tenth in that, a tenth and a half, I don't know, but it's not enough. I mean we are so far behind now."
The Monegasque driver found himself outpaced by both Williams drivers. with Carlos Sainz set to start in seventh and Alex Albon in ninth, and Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg, who will start the sprint race in fourth.