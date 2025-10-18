Sinner pens sweet note for Djokovic ahead of Six Kings Slam final vs Alcaraz

Sports

  • By Bushra Saleem
Jannik Sinner will face rival Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the big-money Six Kings Slam exhibition after winning his latest meeting with Novak Djokovic to extend his winning run against the 24-time grand slam champion.

With Sinner winning his last six matches against Djokovic, including in the French Open and Wimbledon semi-finals this season, the Italian produced another dominant performance, reported Independent.

“Excuse my language, but it's never nice when somebody kicks your ass like this on the court,” Djokovic said after Sinner cruised to an emphatic 6-4 6-2 victory.

Earlier, Alcaraz made his first appearance since withdrawing from the Shanghai Masters due to an ankle injury, with the World No 1 also finding sensational form as he defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-2 behind a stunning array of shots.

The six-player event is taking place across three days in Riyadh with every player earning a $1.5m appearance fee and a massive $4.5m going to the overall winner.

Every match is streamed live on Netflix and last year’s final saw Sinner beat Alcaraz to become the inaugural Six Kings Slam champion, so the Italian will be keen to retain his crown in Riyadh on Saturday.

