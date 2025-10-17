Behind-the-scenes reveals Jordon Hudson’s role in Bill Belichick’s ESPN show

Behind-the-scenes footage from Bill Belichick’s 2024 ESPN show Coach with Bill Belichick has provided more details regarding Jordon Hudson’s involvement in his professional work.
The footage obtained from the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, shows Hudson discussing show topics, comment on graphics, and mentioning that she built Belichick’s website.
While describing their relationship, the 73-year-old called it both “personal and professional.”
In one behind-the-scenes clip, Hudson and Belichick criticized the visual layouts, unaware of the fact that their conversations were being recorded.
Torre mentioned that the clip provided a glimpse into the couple’s dynamic, which others have described as similar to interactions seen across Belichick’s projects.
Several reports suggested Hudson is a major part of Belichick’s Productions and has filed for several trademarks—four of which, related to the New England Patriots, were refused.
Notably, tension between Belichick and his former team intensifies, as Patriots scouts are banned from visiting North Carolina’s facilities.
In the beginning of this year, rumors suggested Hudson had been banned from North Carolina’s facilities, which the school denied.
However, she was spotted wearing a “banned” necklace during a game against TCU.
Furthermore, the podcast reported recent friction between Hudson, UNC’s general manager Michael Lombardi, and former Patriots coach Matt Patricia.