Whale sharks, tiny chameleons face shocking threat of extinction

Conservationists are keeping track of various species at risk of extinction this year!
As per Sky News, these species include the whale shark, which is the largest fish in the world and a tiny chameleon that is as small as a paper clip.
Fauna & Flora, an international nature conservation group, has created a “watch list” for the year, featuring 10 unique species that are at risk of extinction.
The list features a variety of endangered species, including the critically endangered European mink, found in countries like Romania, a newly discovered magnolia species from Honduras and the great hornbill, a bird native to South Asia.
The species on the list are at risk due to various factors such as the loss of their natural habitats, effects of climate change, the spread of disease and hunting activities.
Kristian Teleki, Fauna & Flora chief executive, said in a statement that last year ended with "significant setbacks" for conservation, such as delays in implementing the Global Plastics Treaty and a failure to secure resources to protect nature at the UN nature conference COP16.
He said, “These forums are essential for delivering global solutions to global problems, including addressing the critical question of who pays for action.”
Teleki added, “Yet we are still not moving fast enough to tackle the interconnected planetary crises that affect us all. The nature loss crisis has never been more urgent or critical to address, with countless species at risk of extinction across the globe - threatening the very ecosystems people rely on for food, water and livelihoods."