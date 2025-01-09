Mick Lynch steps down as head of UK’s largest railway union

World

  Web Desk
  January 09, 2025
Mick Lynch, head of the country's largest railway union, decided to step down from his position on Thursday, January 9.

As per BBC, Mike did not specify why he was stepping down from his position, but he expressed that it had been an honour to work for the union for over 30 years in different roles.

The 63-year-old took on the role of general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) in 2021.

Mike will remain in his current position as general secretary of the RMT until May, when RMT members elect a new general secretary.

He acknowledged the importance of having a strong union to represent rail workers.

"This union has been through a lot of struggles in recent years, and I believe that it has only made it stronger despite all the odds,” Mike said.

Mike further emphasized, “There has never been a more urgent need for a strong union for all transport and energy workers of all grades, but we can only maintain and build a robust organisation for these workers if there is renewal and change.”

At the age of 16, he left the school to pursue a career as an electrician and after completing his training, he worked in the construction industry.

He became a member of the RMT in 1993, when he started working on the early stages of the Eurostar rail link project between London and Paris.

