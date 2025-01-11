New 'surprising' detail revealed in South Korean plane crash mystery

The mystery of the South Korean passenger plane that crashed last month, has not yet been solved and now another surprising detail has emerged.
As per multiple outlets, the Jeju Air flight data and cockpit voice recorders stopped working four minutes before the crash occurred.
The plane, which was flying from Bangkok, crash-landed at Muan International Airport on December 29. After landing, it slid into a wall at the end of the runway and caught fire.
The crash resulted in the deaths of 179 people, which makes it the most deadly air accident in South Korea’s history.
Only two cabin crew members survived the crash. The country's transport ministry announced the plans to examine the cause of malfunction that led to the black boxes stopping their recording.
The recorders were initially examined in South Korea. However, when it was discovered that data was missing, the recorders were sent to the United States for further analysis by American safety authorities.
Sim Jai-dong, a former investigator for the transport ministry, told Reuters that it was surprising to lose data from the critical final moments of the flight.
He speculated that this loss of data might be due to all power, including backup power, being completely turned off.