World

New 'surprising' detail revealed in South Korean plane crash mystery

The plane, which was flying from Bangkok, crash-landed at Muan International Airport on December 29, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 11, 2025
New surprising detail revealed in South Korean plane crash mystery
New 'surprising' detail revealed in South Korean plane crash mystery

The mystery of the South Korean passenger plane that crashed last month, has not yet been solved and now another surprising detail has emerged.

As per multiple outlets, the Jeju Air flight data and cockpit voice recorders stopped working four minutes before the crash occurred.

The plane, which was flying from Bangkok, crash-landed at Muan International Airport on December 29. After landing, it slid into a wall at the end of the runway and caught fire.

The crash resulted in the deaths of 179 people, which makes it the most deadly air accident in South Korea’s history.

Only two cabin crew members survived the crash. The country's transport ministry announced the plans to examine the cause of malfunction that led to the black boxes stopping their recording.

The recorders were initially examined in South Korea. However, when it was discovered that data was missing, the recorders were sent to the United States for further analysis by American safety authorities.

Sim Jai-dong, a former investigator for the transport ministry, told Reuters that it was surprising to lose data from the critical final moments of the flight.

He speculated that this loss of data might be due to all power, including backup power, being completely turned off.

Jennie Garth moves into ex Peter Facinelli’s home with husband amid LA fires

Jennie Garth moves into ex Peter Facinelli’s home with husband amid LA fires
Tech expert reveals HIDDEN tricks to boost your iPhone's battery life

Tech expert reveals HIDDEN tricks to boost your iPhone's battery life
South Korean plane crash investigation uncovers shocking black box secret

South Korean plane crash investigation uncovers shocking black box secret
King Felipe, Queen Letizia share emotional video after Leonor’s departure

King Felipe, Queen Letizia share emotional video after Leonor’s departure
South Korean plane crash investigation uncovers shocking black box secret
South Korean plane crash investigation uncovers shocking black box secret
THIS country tops Global Relaxation rankings for stress-free travel
THIS country tops Global Relaxation rankings for stress-free travel
US and UK hit Russia with tough new oil sanctions
US and UK hit Russia with tough new oil sanctions
Is your chicken broth safe? Walmart issues urgent recall across 9 states
Is your chicken broth safe? Walmart issues urgent recall across 9 states
California wildfire: Governor Newsom demands independent investigation into LADWP
California wildfire: Governor Newsom demands independent investigation into LADWP
Clifton Bridge set to be replaced in major £60m project
Clifton Bridge set to be replaced in major £60m project
World’s oldest ice dating back 1.2 million years extracted from Antarctica
World’s oldest ice dating back 1.2 million years extracted from Antarctica
Woman shocked after ‘prank wedding’ turns out to be real
Woman shocked after ‘prank wedding’ turns out to be real
UK braces for coldest night in 15 Years with temperatures dropping to -20C
UK braces for coldest night in 15 Years with temperatures dropping to -20C
Van Gogh’s artwork goes viral for surprising celebrity resemblance
Van Gogh’s artwork goes viral for surprising celebrity resemblance
Homeless man charged over allegedly causing Kenneth fire in LA
Homeless man charged over allegedly causing Kenneth fire in LA
LA fire forces more evacuation as wildfire destroys over 10,000 structures
LA fire forces more evacuation as wildfire destroys over 10,000 structures