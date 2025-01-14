Experts share 'key' habit to reverse aging and boost longevity

Exercise is an essential habit for living a long and healthy life!
A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine revealed that if people over 40 walk as much as the most active individuals in their age group, they could increase their lifespan by approximately five years.
Many studies have proven that increased physical activity is associated with reduced DNA damage in the cells that line the blood vessels.
Another study published in Nature Aging found that exercise may help reverse the effects of aging by reducing the buildup of fat in muscle tissues.
What do experts say?
As per Medical News Today, Ryan Glatt, CPT, NBC-HWC, a senior brain health coach and director of the FitBrain Program at Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, said in a statement, The benefits are most significant for individuals who are inactive, as even small increases in physical activity substantially reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases and premature death.”
Christopher Schneble, MD, Yale Medicine sports medicine physician and assistant professor of orthopedics and rehabilitation at Yale School of Medicine explained, “Engaging in physical activity can result in improved preservation of bone density, improved strength, reduced body fat, and better cardiovascular health."
He further added, "It can also lead to improvements in both mood and cognitive function. Improving things like heart rate, blood pressure, or the amount of excess body fat can all help decrease how hard the heart must work to pump blood throughout the body, which in return is protective.”