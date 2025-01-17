World

Moss Landing Power Plant fire prompts evacuation orders amid strong gusts

Moss Landing Power Plant contains lithium-ion batteries, which are known to enter self-heating state

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025


Moss Landing Power Plant fire forced nearby residents to evacuate as smoke covers large part of the county. 

Fire broke out at the power plant located at Monterey County, California, U.S. on Thursday evening, leading to the mandatory evacuation order by the Sheriff’s office, reported by TimesNow.

North County Fire Department arrived at the natural gas-powered electricity generation plant to contain the blaze.

Along with that, certain zones including MRY-B047 and MRY-B053 were ordered to closed off windows and doors and to completely shut down air systems until further notice.

Furthermore, evacuation notice has also been send out for residents in north of Molera Road and Monterey Dunes Way, south of the Elkhorn Slough, and west of Castroville Boulevard and Elk Horn Road.

North Monterey County Fire Chief Joel Mendoza shared to the press, "We do have an active fire, burning through the building. Essential what we are doing is backing out of the facility."

In the meantime, Castroville Rec Centre has been set up as temporary evacuation point.

The residents are also expected to face traffic hurdles as the authorities have closed off north-south state highway due to the fire.

