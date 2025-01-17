CDC US proposes faster testing of human bird flu amid influenza season

U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advice hospitals to determine whether the patient suffering with a flu is infected by bird or seasonal influenza within 24 hours of admission.
As per NBC, on Thursday, CDC revealed that to not hinder the bird flu investigation, the labs are instructed to send out the tests as soon as possible.
Dr. Nirav Shah, the CDC’s principal deputy director shared during the press conference, "The more time that goes by, the more memories fade and the harder it is to identify a potential source."
Along with that, the delay in test could result in the missing of time frame to provide them with any preventative medications like Tamiflu.
As per CDC's latest update testing for bird flu should move within 24 hours of a person’s hospital admission.
"The system right now tells us what has already happened. What we need is to shift to a system that tells us what’s happening in the moment," Shah added.
Seasonal flu is extremely high in U.S right now, with virus spreading in states including New Mexico, Louisiana, Oregon and Tennessee.
The latest proposal is for patients with influenza A, as the bird flu, H5N1, is a sub-type of flu A.
People working with dairy cattle, poultry and wild birds are more at risk to be infected by H5N1 with the cases gradually rising, although the idea of human to human transmission has still not been proven.
Furthermore, Kelly Wroblewski, senior director of infectious diseases for the Association of Public Health Laboratories showed her support for the new rule.
She revealed how precaution could put the nation in better position for a possible pandemic.
There have been an estimated 110,000 flu-related hospitalisations since flu season began, with only 67 human cases of bird flu, as per CDC reports.