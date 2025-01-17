Health

CDC US proposes faster testing of human bird flu amid influenza season

Bird flu cases in humans see a rise in cases as outbreak escalates rapidly in poultry and dairy cows

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025
CDC US proposes faster testing of human bird flu amid influenza season
CDC US proposes faster testing of human bird flu amid influenza season

U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advice hospitals to determine whether the patient suffering with a flu is infected by bird or seasonal influenza within 24 hours of admission.

As per NBC, on Thursday, CDC revealed that to not hinder the bird flu investigation, the labs are instructed to send out the tests as soon as possible.

Dr. Nirav Shah, the CDC’s principal deputy director shared during the press conference, "The more time that goes by, the more memories fade and the harder it is to identify a potential source."

Along with that, the delay in test could result in the missing of time frame to provide them with any preventative medications like Tamiflu.

As per CDC's latest update testing for bird flu should move within 24 hours of a person’s hospital admission.

"The system right now tells us what has already happened. What we need is to shift to a system that tells us what’s happening in the moment," Shah added.

Seasonal flu is extremely high in U.S right now, with virus spreading in states including New Mexico, Louisiana, Oregon and Tennessee.

The latest proposal is for patients with influenza A, as the bird flu, H5N1, is a sub-type of flu A.

People working with dairy cattle, poultry and wild birds are more at risk to be infected by H5N1 with the cases gradually rising, although the idea of human to human transmission has still not been proven.

Furthermore, Kelly Wroblewski, senior director of infectious diseases for the Association of Public Health Laboratories showed her support for the new rule. 

She revealed how precaution could put the nation in better position for a possible pandemic.

There have been an estimated 110,000 flu-related hospitalisations since flu season began, with only 67 human cases of bird flu, as per CDC reports.

Justin Baldoni shares shocking details amid Blake Lively legal battle

Justin Baldoni shares shocking details amid Blake Lively legal battle

Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open

Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open
Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'

Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open
Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression
Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression
US FDA bans red dye 3 from food, medicine over cancer risk
US FDA bans red dye 3 from food, medicine over cancer risk
US FDA takes big decision for cigarettes smokers amid severe health risk
US FDA takes big decision for cigarettes smokers amid severe health risk
THIS superfood fruit boosts your bone strength
THIS superfood fruit boosts your bone strength
Health experts reveals new parameters to define obesity
Health experts reveals new parameters to define obesity
Experts share 'key' habit to reverse aging and boost longevity
Experts share 'key' habit to reverse aging and boost longevity
Dementia risk rises in US: Cases expected to double by 2060
Dementia risk rises in US: Cases expected to double by 2060
LA wildfires smoke could become 'super toxic' for lungs
LA wildfires smoke could become 'super toxic' for lungs
Is it safe to reuse plastic bags? Here’s what you need to know
Is it safe to reuse plastic bags? Here’s what you need to know
Artificial intelligence plays major role in pregnancy via IVF
Artificial intelligence plays major role in pregnancy via IVF
Say goodbye to bad memories: Scientists uncover method to erase flashbacks
Say goodbye to bad memories: Scientists uncover method to erase flashbacks
Chinese health officials issue major update about HMPV infection
Chinese health officials issue major update about HMPV infection