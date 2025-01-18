Greece to tackle water crisis by connecting hotel pools to sea

Greece has taken a major step on Saturday, January 18 to address the ongoing two-year drought.
As per Sky News, authorities are considering filling hotel pools with seawater instead of using fresh water.
Greece has been dealing with serious drought conditions for the past two years.
During the holiday season, the demand for water increases even more, especially on islands that attract a lot of tourists.
Greece is admired for its beauty due to its combination of stunning natural landscapes, rich history and lively culture.
Lawmakers in Greece are discussing new laws that could allow for the installation of pipes linking hotel swimming pools to the sea.
The main purpose of the plan is to preserve the limited fresh water reserves on several Greek islands.
Elena Rapti, a deputy minister of tourism, informed a parliamentary committee that the proposed legislation "regulates the framework for carrying out seawater extraction and pumping it for swimming pools. The focus, of course, is to conserve water resources."
Another reason for the drought in Greece is the increase in wildfires in recent years.
Wildfires have been happening more often especially during summers that are becoming hotter and drier.
In the previous year, Greece experienced numerous wildfires with some of the hottest temperatures in the country’s history.