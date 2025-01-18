World

Greece to tackle water crisis by connecting hotel pools to sea

Greece has been dealing with serious drought conditions for the past two years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
Greece to tackle water crisis by connecting hotel pools to sea
Greece to tackle water crisis by connecting hotel pools to sea

Greece has taken a major step on Saturday, January 18 to address the ongoing two-year drought.

As per Sky News, authorities are considering filling hotel pools with seawater instead of using fresh water.

Greece has been dealing with serious drought conditions for the past two years.

During the holiday season, the demand for water increases even more, especially on islands that attract a lot of tourists.

Greece is admired for its beauty due to its combination of stunning natural landscapes, rich history and lively culture.

Lawmakers in Greece are discussing new laws that could allow for the installation of pipes linking hotel swimming pools to the sea.

The main purpose of the plan is to preserve the limited fresh water reserves on several Greek islands.

Elena Rapti, a deputy minister of tourism, informed a parliamentary committee that the proposed legislation "regulates the framework for carrying out seawater extraction and pumping it for swimming pools. The focus, of course, is to conserve water resources."

Another reason for the drought in Greece is the increase in wildfires in recent years.

Wildfires have been happening more often especially during summers that are becoming hotter and drier.

In the previous year, Greece experienced numerous wildfires with some of the hottest temperatures in the country’s history.

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen

Taylor Swift crafts ‘handmade’ gift for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ newborn

Taylor Swift crafts ‘handmade’ gift for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ newborn
Coldplay shares delightful message ahead of Spheres Tour’s Mumbai show

Coldplay shares delightful message ahead of Spheres Tour’s Mumbai show
King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip

King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip
Chair lift collapse in Spain leaves dozens injured at Astun resort
Chair lift collapse in Spain leaves dozens injured at Astun resort
Two Iranian Supreme Court Justices' Killed in Tehran amid shooting
Two Iranian Supreme Court Justices' Killed in Tehran amid shooting
World's oldest person? 119-year-old Brazilian woman seeks Guinness record
World's oldest person? 119-year-old Brazilian woman seeks Guinness record
Donald Trump’s inauguration moves indoors, sparking netizens reactions
Donald Trump’s inauguration moves indoors, sparking netizens reactions
'Supergiant' sea bug 'Darth Vader' discovered in Vietnamese waters
'Supergiant' sea bug 'Darth Vader' discovered in Vietnamese waters
Donald Trump reveals details of call with Chinese President Xi
Donald Trump reveals details of call with Chinese President Xi
THIS new viral banana art captures hearts with its sweet, joyful twist
THIS new viral banana art captures hearts with its sweet, joyful twist
Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders
Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders
Experts reveal surprising factors behind survival of homes in LA wildfires
Experts reveal surprising factors behind survival of homes in LA wildfires
PIA issues official apology days after hilarious Eiffel Tower advert
PIA issues official apology days after hilarious Eiffel Tower advert
Taiwan first capital punishment in five years divides nation
Taiwan first capital punishment in five years divides nation
Donald Trump's official portrait reveals shocking new look you have to see
Donald Trump's official portrait reveals shocking new look you have to see