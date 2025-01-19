Mysterious clouds spotted over UK: UFO phenomenon or natural wonder?

Rare clouds have been recently observed in the northern skies of the UK.
As per Sky News, these clouds have been thought to cause or contribute to UFO sightings in the past.
The clouds, which are quite rare in the UK, were seen in northern regions of the country earlier this week, including areas like Gateshead, Newcastle, Cumbria and Scotland.
The cloud formation is called a specific nickname due to its smooth, symmetrical shape that is either oval or round.
These shapes are similar to the flying saucers commonly shown in science fiction.
Some people call these clouds “pancake clouds” because they sometimes appear flat and stacked on top of one another.
The cloud formation is officially known as “lenticular clouds,” a term derived from a Latin word that means “lens-like.”
The Met Office explained in a statement, "When air blows across a mountain range, in certain circumstances, it can set up a train of large standing waves in the air downstream, rather like ripples forming in a river when water flows over an obstruction.”
It added, “If there is enough moisture in the air, the rising motion of the wave will cause water vapour to condense, forming the unique appearance of lenticular clouds."
Pilots generally avoid flying near these clouds because they can create strong turbulence.
While skilled glider pilots prefer them because the clouds serve as a visual indicator of rising air currents, which is useful for their flying.