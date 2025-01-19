Swap red meat for fish to cut dementia risk by 28%

A new study has revealed that eating processed red meat increases the risk of dementia and cognitive decline.
According to The Jerusalem Post, a study published in the medical journal Neurology found a strong link between consumption of processed red meat and dementia.
The study that analysed health and nutrition data of 133,771 individuals of 49 years found that people who consume processed meat daily, equivalent to two slices of bacon or one hot dog, have a higher risk of dementia as compared to others.
The study also revealed that replacing processed red meat with fish lowers dementia risk by 28%, while swapping it with plant-based protein sources such as nuts and legumes could decrease the risk by 20%.
Dr. Daniel Wang, an assistant professor, said, “Our study found processed red meat may increase the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. But the good news is that it also found that replacing it with healthier alternatives, like nuts, fish, and poultry, may reduce a person's risk.”
He suggested, “Reducing red meat consumption and replacing it with other protein sources and plant-based options should be included in dietary guidelines to promote cognitive health.”
The study was conducted over a span of up to 43 years by Mass General Brigham, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University, which suggested that eating processed red meat was linked to a 1.61-year acceleration in brain ageing and a 1.61-year decline in overall brain function.