UK government weighs TikTok's future: 'Ban could still be coming'

UK government weighs TikTok's future: 'Ban could still be coming'

After TikTok was banned in the US, many people in the UK were worried whether the same thing might happen in the UK.

As per multiple outlets, a government minister, Darren Jones has stated that the UK has no intention of following the US in banning TikTok.

Darren believes that content like cat and dancing videos on TikTok doesn’t pose a national security risk.

He mentioned that if any serious issues arise in the future, the government might reconsider its stance and take action.

TikTok became unavailable for users in the US shortly before a new law was about to be enforced, which would make the platform illegal to use in the country.

The ban was implemented due to concerns about its connections to Beijing.

The Supreme Court agrees with a law that would ban TikTok in the US unless it is sold, but ByteDance has consistently stated that it has no intention of selling the platform to another company.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump hinted on Saturday that he would likely grant TikTok an additional 90 days before enforcing the ban.

Darren said, “We always keep all of these technology issues under consideration, whether it's for national security or data privacy concerns.”

"We have laws in place and processes to do that. We have no plans right now to ban TikTok from the UK. So, we won't be following the same path that the Americans have followed unless or until at some point in the future there is a threat that we are concerned about in the British interest,” he added.

Trump also mentioned that he had just finished talking with China’s President Xi Jinping, during which they talked about TikTok along with other topics.

