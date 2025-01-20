World

UK surgeons make history by removing brain tumour through eye socket

The tumour was located in a specific area beneath the brain and behind the eyes

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 20, 2025
UK surgeons make history by removing brain tumour through eye socket
UK surgeons make history by removing brain tumour through eye socket

For the first time in the UK, surgeons have performed a ground-breaking surgery to remove a tumour through a patient’s eye socket.

As per Sky News, surgeons at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust have successfully removed a brain tumour that was previously considered inoperable.

Ruvimbo Kaviya, a 40-year-old mother of three children who works as a nurse in Leeds underwent surgery to have a meningioma, a type of tumour, removed.

Ruvimbo Kaviya, a 40-year-old mother of three children
Ruvimbo Kaviya, a 40-year-old mother of three children

The tumour was located in a specific area beneath the brain and behind the eyes.

Experts rehearsed the surgery multiple times by using 3D models created from Kaviya’s head.

UK surgeons make history by removing brain tumour through eye socket

The surgery, called an endoscopic trans-orbital approach, was completed in only three hours.

After the procedure, Kaviya was able to get up and walk the same day and has a small scar near her left eye.

UK surgeons make history by removing brain tumour through eye socket

As per the outlet, similar surgeries have already been done after the one in Leeds.

In the past, these types of surgeries required removing a large section of the skull and shifting the brain to reach the tumour, which often resulted in serious complications, including seizures.

The patient expressed, “It was the first time they were doing the procedure. I had no option to agree because the pain was just too much - I didn't even think about it being the first time, all I needed was for it to be removed.

She went on to share, “There's a first time to everything. So you never know, this might be the best chance for me to have it. And it was."

Kaviya added, "When I had the operation I thought I was possibly going to stay in the hospital for weeks or months and I was home in days. I had double vision for about three months but everything else was OK."

The successful surgery provides new hope for patients with cancers that were once considered inoperable.

Boost your health naturally with THESE 5 Mediterranean superfoods

Boost your health naturally with THESE 5 Mediterranean superfoods
Nina Dobrev reveals 'survivor's guilt' after evacuating home on birthday amid LA wildfires

Nina Dobrev reveals 'survivor's guilt' after evacuating home on birthday amid LA wildfires
UK surgeons make history by removing brain tumour through eye socket

UK surgeons make history by removing brain tumour through eye socket
Jennifer Lopez slammed by Megyn Kelly at Trump rally: ‘She ruins marriages’

Jennifer Lopez slammed by Megyn Kelly at Trump rally: ‘She ruins marriages’
Joe, Jill Biden snap final selfie from White House ahead of Trump's inauguration
Joe, Jill Biden snap final selfie from White House ahead of Trump's inauguration
China earns 'world’s top executioner' title with two major sentences
China earns 'world’s top executioner' title with two major sentences
Trump gets unexpected support from UK ahead of inauguration day
Trump gets unexpected support from UK ahead of inauguration day
Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts
Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts
Colombia peace talk failure kills over 80, forcing thousands to evacuate
Colombia peace talk failure kills over 80, forcing thousands to evacuate
Donald Trump inauguration schedule: Time, venue and swearing-in ceremony
Donald Trump inauguration schedule: Time, venue and swearing-in ceremony
Explore Vatican City: World's smallest country with zero birth rate
Explore Vatican City: World's smallest country with zero birth rate
Mexican border officials plan to close 'secret' tunnel used for smuggling
Mexican border officials plan to close 'secret' tunnel used for smuggling
Barack and Michelle Obama living like 'friends' amidst Jennifer Aniston rumours
Barack and Michelle Obama living like 'friends' amidst Jennifer Aniston rumours
Blind artist Bianca Raffaella unveils her first solo exhibition in London: SEE
Blind artist Bianca Raffaella unveils her first solo exhibition in London: SEE
Jūrmala Beach: Latvia’s HIDDEN gem with therapeutic waters
Jūrmala Beach: Latvia’s HIDDEN gem with therapeutic waters
Swiss Garden welcomes back iconic statue after 50 years
Swiss Garden welcomes back iconic statue after 50 years