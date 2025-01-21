Health

Protein powder shocking secret reveal: Contains high levels of heavy metals

Chocolate-flavored protein powders contain high levels of toxic metals, the report revealed

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 21, 2025
Your protein powder is not as healthy as you think, as findings of a new report have revealed the presence of toxic heavy metals in it.

According to Health Day, a report from the Clean Label Project has found that popular protein powders, especially organic, plant-based, and chocolate-flavoured, have high levels of cadmium and lead.

The shocking findings of the reports suggested that out of 160 tested products, 47% of protein powders had more than a twice as high amount of lead as allowed under the law.

The executive director of the Clean Label Project, Jackie Bowen, told CNN, “Heavy metal contaminant is a global food safety problem. These contaminants are basically everywhere, including in things that are being represented as health foods.”

Moreover, the investigation found that plant-based powders contained three times more lead, organic powders had three times more lead and two times more cadmium than non-organic powders, while the chocolate-flavoured powders had four times more lead and up to 110 times more cadmium than vanilla-flavoured powders.

Meanwhile, the Council for Responsible Nutrition has argued that the study lacked transparency, citing that it does not provide key information about the products and methodology.

Protein powder shocking secret reveal: Contains high levels of heavy metals

