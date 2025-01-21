Protein powder shocking secret reveal: Contains high levels of heavy metals

Your protein powder is not as healthy as you think, as findings of a new report have revealed the presence of toxic heavy metals in it.
According to Health Day, a report from the Clean Label Project has found that popular protein powders, especially organic, plant-based, and chocolate-flavoured, have high levels of cadmium and lead.
The shocking findings of the reports suggested that out of 160 tested products, 47% of protein powders had more than a twice as high amount of lead as allowed under the law.
The executive director of the Clean Label Project, Jackie Bowen, told CNN, “Heavy metal contaminant is a global food safety problem. These contaminants are basically everywhere, including in things that are being represented as health foods.”
Moreover, the investigation found that plant-based powders contained three times more lead, organic powders had three times more lead and two times more cadmium than non-organic powders, while the chocolate-flavoured powders had four times more lead and up to 110 times more cadmium than vanilla-flavoured powders.
Meanwhile, the Council for Responsible Nutrition has argued that the study lacked transparency, citing that it does not provide key information about the products and methodology.