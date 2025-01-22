Health

Ozempic: Landmark study unveils risk and benefits of popular obesity drug

Weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy lower the risk of diabetes and Alzheimer’s

  January 22, 2025
Debate over the risks and benefits of the population weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound finally came to an end after a new landmark study.

According to Global News, a new observational study published in the journal Nature Medicine in detail discusses the positive and negative effects of using these drugs besides weight loss.

The senior author of the study, Ziyad Al-Aly, said in a press release, “Given the drugs’ newness and skyrocketing popularity, it is important to systematically examine their effects on all body systems, leaving no stone unturned, to understand what they do and what they don’t do.”

“Our approach has allowed us to build a comprehensive atlas mapping the associations of GLP-1RA spanning all organ systems. The study’s results provide insights into some known and previously unrecognised benefits and risks of GLP-1RA that may be useful to inform clinical care and guide research agendas,” he explained.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, also known as GLP-1s, have gained popularity among people in the past year. These drugs were initially developed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes but later became popular for obesity and other health conditions too.

Benefits of using GLP-1 drugs

The study revealed that using GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic offered significant benefits for neurological and behavioural health. It lowers the risk of seizures and helps to overcome the addiction of alcohol, cannabis, stimulants, and opioids.

It also reduced the risks of suicidal thoughts, self-harm, bulimia, and even psychotic disorders like schizophrenia.

Risks of using GLP-1 drugs

The study also confirmed that the GLP-1 drugs come with side effects. As per the endocrinologist, these drugs increase the risk of constipation, diarrhoea, stomach upset, mild nausea, gastrointestinal issues, low blood pressure, arthritis, and occasional vomiting.

