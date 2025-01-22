Colorado court makes shocking ruling against elephants freedom

World

Elephants born in wild can’t be released from Colorado Zoo because they are not humans

  • by Web Desk
  • January 22, 2025
The Colorado Supreme court made shocking ruling in the case presented for the release of elephants, placed in one of the state's zoo. 

Five elephants at a Colorado zoo could be suffering from brain damage as the place act like a prison for such social creatures, who are known to roam around, as per the animal rights group.

A case filed by the Nonhuman Rights Project heard back from the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, which stated that unlike humans, elephants do not have legal rights to pursue their release, reported by NBC

On the other hand , if ruling ended up in animal’s favour, it would give a head start to a long-held legal process for prisoners to challenge their detention, who would be sent to live in an elephant sanctuary instead.

Along with that, the court shared that the decision "does not turn on our regard for these majestic animals."

The ruling continued, "the legal question here boils down to whether an elephant is a person," and as the elephants are not human, the habeas corpus claim, a legal petition that challenges a person’s illegal detention or imprisonment, does not stand a chance.

As per the zoo spokesperson, the move at this age, with unfamiliar animals and place would be cruel and could cause stress to the elephants.

Zoo also shared a statement, claiming the animal right group is just using the elephants for their gain, noting, "It seems their real goal is to manipulate people into donating to their cause by incessantly publicising sensational court cases with relentless calls for supporters to donate."

Nonhuman Rights Project called the latest ruling injustice, pointing out how in court eyes only humans have the right to freedom. 

