Netflix shares upsetting news with subscribers after breaking records

The streaming service Netflix has seen a spike in its subscriber's number after season 2 of 'Squid Game'

  January 22, 2025
Netflix has reported newly 19 million subscribers at the end of 2024, making the total number reach 301.63 million.

As per CNN, the American company shared on Tuesday that it will increase the price in number of countries including, US, Argentina, Canada and Portugal.

"We will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix," the statement revealed.

The raise in number of subscribers was credited to the South Korean series’ Squid Game season two as well as the inclusion of sport events.

In U.S, prices will increase across almost all plans including the standard subscription with no advertisements, which will now cost $17.99 a month, from previously $15.49.

In recent years, the rivals platforms, including Disney, Apple and Max, have also raised their prices but failed to reach the level of success Netflix has achieved.

Along with that, the streaming platform stated that from now on instead of reporting quarterly subscribe growth, they will "continue to announce paid memberships as we cross key milestones."

Netflix will also be broadcasting more live games including WWE wrestling and FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031.

