YouTube launches its own variant of Spotify Wrapped for videos

YouTube has launched a new end-of-year Recap feature, highlighting users’ video-watching habits.
On Monday, the company announced a tool that offers a personalized review of your top interest, channels, and your viewing preferences evolved throughout the year.
The experience works similarly to Spotify Wrapped that has inspired multiple platforms, including Amazon Music and Apple Music, to launch annual summaries.
YouTube’s Recap will present nearly 12 cards displaying top categories, creators, and niche interests found over the year.
Furthermore, it assigns every user a “personality type” depending on viewing patterns.
Initially launched in the US and will expand across the world this week. Users can access Recap on desktop and mobile via a dedicated button on the YouTube homepage or via the “You” tab.
Music-related insights-like leading songs and artists, are also included, but YouTube confirms this does not replace the separate YouTube Music Recap.
YouTube Music users will get their own detailed yearly breakdown inside the app.
Alongside the release, YouTube introduced trend charts emphasising the top topics, creators, podcasts, and songs in the US for 2025.
MrBeast continues to dominate as the platform’s top creator, while The Joe Rogan Experience remains the most-watched podcast. The K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack further ranked high on the overall songs chart, though not as strongly on Shorts.