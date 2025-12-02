Sci-Tech

AWS upgrades AgentCore with new policy controls, memory features, and more

The updates were revealed at AWS re:Invent, aiming to push the boundaries towards excellence

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
AWS upgrades AgentCore with new policy controls, memory features, and more
AWS upgrades AgentCore with new policy controls, memory features, and more

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) agent platform, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, with a range of new tools that make managing, building, and assessing AI agents simpler for enterprises.

The updates were revealed on Tuesday at AWS re:Invent, aiming to push the boundaries towards excellence.

The significant addition is Policy in AgentCore that allows developers to set natural-language boundaries for what an AI agent can and cannot do.

These rules incorporate with AgentCore Gateway to automatically check agent actions and inhibit anything that violates written controls.

A company could enable an assistant to approve refunds of nearly $100 but need a human agent to approve refunds up to $100 but require human approval for larger amounts.

AgentCore Evaluations

AWS has also launched AgentCore Evaluations, a comprehensive suite of 13 pre-built systems that assess agents on correctness, safety, tool-use accuracy, and more.

According to the company, it will assist teams deploy agents more confidently without building evaluation tools from scratch.

AgentCore Memory

Another update, AgentCore Memory, enables assistants to store information about users — such as travel details or personal preferences — and use it to make better decisions over time.

According to David Richardson, VP of AgentCore, these three upgrades strengthen the platform across boundaries, memory, and safety.

While some critics believe AI agents are a passing trend, Richardson argues the combination of strong reasoning models and tool-based actions is a “sustainable pattern,” even with a transition in industry.

Advertisement
Advertisement

YouTube launches its own variant of Spotify Wrapped for videos

YouTube launches its own variant of Spotify Wrapped for videos
YouTube also introduced trend charts emphasising the top topics, creators, podcasts, and songs in the US for 2025

Apple Music Replay 2025 now available: How to access it?

Apple Music Replay 2025 now available: How to access it?
Apple Music Replay 2025 released as a weekly update in 2019 ahead of shifting to a yearly recap format in 2022

Nvidia unveils ‘Alpamayo-R1’ to boost autonomous driving

Nvidia unveils ‘Alpamayo-R1’ to boost autonomous driving
Alpamayo-R1 is the first model of its kind primarily focused on self-driving systems

Top 10 AI tools of 2025 that are transforming industries

Top 10 AI tools of 2025 that are transforming industries
Artificial intelligence expected to boom and become $126 billion market by 2025

Samsung takes internet by storm with first-ever multi-folding smartphone

Samsung takes internet by storm with first-ever multi-folding smartphone
Samsung unveils its first multi-folding phone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, at Samsung Gangnam in South Korea

Runway Gen 4.5 surpasses Google and OpenAI in AI video creation

Runway Gen 4.5 surpasses Google and OpenAI in AI video creation
Runway's Gen-4.5, nicknamed "David," dethrones AI giants like Google and OpenAI in text-to-video benchmarks

Synopsys stock jumps as Nvidia invests $2 billion in AI collaboration

Synopsys stock jumps as Nvidia invests $2 billion in AI collaboration
Nvidia has so far spent huge sums in AI-related firm including OpenAI

ByteDance unveils AI voice assistant for China’s ZTE smartphones

ByteDance unveils AI voice assistant for China’s ZTE smartphones
ByteDance rolls out AI voice assistant for Chinese smartphones, starting with ZTE Nubia M153

Amazon, Google team up to unveil multicloud network for faster data sharing

Amazon, Google team up to unveil multicloud network for faster data sharing
Google and Amazon develop multicloud networking service amid growing demand of reliable connectivity

Apple to start integrating Intel chips in 2027 again

Apple to start integrating Intel chips in 2027 again
The shift would mark a major reversal for Apple that discontinued integrating Intel chipsets in 2020

WhatsApp improves reaction experience with status sticker: Report

WhatsApp improves reaction experience with status sticker: Report
Creators can opt any emoji from the full library, while viewers can send reactions with a single click with this update

Scientists detect possible lightning on Mars for first time

Scientists detect possible lightning on Mars for first time
The discovery comes from NASA’s Perseverance rover that touched the ground in 2021