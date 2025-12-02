Apple Music Replay 2025 now available: How to access it?

The highly-anticipated Apple Music Replay has officially launched today before Spotify Wrapped 2025.
Today, December 2, 2025, marks the launch of this year's Highlights summary, which users can share to their social media account with a single click on the share icon in the bottom-right corner of the app.
Tyler, The Creator topped the charts of Apple Music’s Artist of the Year in 2025 due to his "outstanding impact on both music and culture," according to the Cupertino-based tech giant.
What is Apple Music Replay?
Apple Music Replay is similar to the Spotify Wrapped, offering users a personalised snapshot of their listening habits and most replayed songs of the entire year.
Apple starts tracking data, including total minutes listened, in the starting of the year, and compiles a full report by December.
Though it doesn't only release a yearly summary in November or December, but it also offers monthly Replay experiences.
Originally, Replay released as a weekly update in 2019 ahead of shifting to a yearly recap format in 2022.
How to access Apple Music Replay 2025?
For access, the company lets users to directly access it within the Music app on iPhones under the “Home” or “Listen Now” tabs.
Users without the app can also view their report at replay.music.apple.com using their Apple ID.