Samsung takes internet by storm with first-ever multi-folding smartphone

Samsung has launched the first-ever multi-folding smartphone, sparking internet frenzy.
Samsung Electronics on Tuesday, December unveiled its Galaxy Z TriFold media day at Samsung Gangnam in Seoul, South Korea, reported NBC News.
TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics said, “Samsung’s relentless pursuit of new possibilities continues to shape the future of mobile experiences.”
“Through years of innovation in foldable form factors, Galaxy Z TriFold solves one of the mobile industry’s longest-standing challenges — delivering the perfect balance between portability, premium performance, and productivity all in one device. Galaxy Z TriFold now expands the boundaries of what’s possible for mobile work, creativity, and connection,” he added.
While announcing he long-anticipated phone launch on Monday the company said that the TriFold phones will be available for customers in South Kore on December 12 followed by other markets including China, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UAE.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z TriFold will be available in the United States in the first quarter of 2026