Sci-Tech

Amazon, Google team up to unveil multicloud network for faster data sharing

Google and Amazon develop multicloud networking service amid growing demand of reliable connectivity

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Amazon, Google team up to unveil multicloud network for faster data sharing
Amazon, Google team up to unveil multicloud network for faster data sharing

Google and Amazon have joined hands to develop multicloud networking service to provide faster data sharing.

According to Reuters, the companies on Sunday, November 30, said that they introduced a jointly developed multicloud networking service to meet growing demand for reliable connectivity the companies at a time when even brief internet disruptions can cause major outages.

The initiative will enable customers to establish private, high-speed links between the two companies' computing platforms in minutes instead of weeks.

The new service is being unveiled a little over a month after an Amazon Web Services outage on October 20 disrupted thousands of websites worldwide, knocking offline some of the internet's most popular apps, including Snapchat and Reddit. That outage will cost U.S. companies between $500 million and $650 million in losses, according to analytics firm Parametrix.

The new offering combines AWS' Interconnect–multicloud with Google Cloud's Cross-Cloud Interconnect, to improve network interoperability, according to announcements by the two cloud providers.

"This collaboration between AWS and Google Cloud represents a fundamental shift in multicloud connectivity," said Robert Kennedy, vice president of network services at AWS.

AWS provides computing power, data storage and other digital services to companies, governments and individuals and is the world's largest cloud provider, followed by Microsoft's, opens new tab Azure and Google Cloud.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Apple to start integrating Intel chips in 2027 again

Apple to start integrating Intel chips in 2027 again
The shift would mark a major reversal for Apple that discontinued integrating Intel chipsets in 2020

WhatsApp improves reaction experience with status sticker: Report

WhatsApp improves reaction experience with status sticker: Report
Creators can opt any emoji from the full library, while viewers can send reactions with a single click with this update

Scientists detect possible lightning on Mars for first time

Scientists detect possible lightning on Mars for first time
The discovery comes from NASA’s Perseverance rover that touched the ground in 2021

Spotify Wrapped 2025 launch date, features, and more

Spotify Wrapped 2025 launch date, features, and more
Spotify is likely to bring several familiar features, including top 100 songs, artist rankings, podcast highlights, and more

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Trifold may be available at less price than expected

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Trifold may be available at less price than expected
Samsung’s native16GB DDR5 RAM modules exponentially raised from $53 in late September to $135 this week

Google limits free Gemini 3 Pro use: Here’s what users get

Google limits free Gemini 3 Pro use: Here’s what users get
Google removed daily usage limits, making the limitations less transparent than before

Android brings faster 6 GHz mobile hotspot option with dual-band support

Android brings faster 6 GHz mobile hotspot option with dual-band support
The 6GHz band provides improved speed because of broader channels, but they have a shorter range

Instagram update: Meta AI Translation now available in 5 new languages in India

Instagram update: Meta AI Translation now available in 5 new languages in India
These fonts will assist Indian creators and influencers to expand their reach locally by making their content more relatable

Alibaba announces Quark AI glasses in China in bid to outdo Meta

Alibaba announces Quark AI glasses in China in bid to outdo Meta
Alibaba's latest glasses are powered by Alibaba’s Qwen AI model along with the Quark app

Google Maps introduces major update for smoother navigation

Google Maps introduces major update for smoother navigation
The update is currently accessible on Android and will soon launch on Android Auto and iOS

Top wearable AI gadgets of 2025: Glasses, earbuds, and more

Top wearable AI gadgets of 2025: Glasses, earbuds, and more
Here are a few advanced AI-powered wearable of 2025 that offers streamlined user experience

iOS 27 to be unveiled with several advanced features in June 2026: Report

iOS 27 to be unveiled with several advanced features in June 2026: Report
Siri is set to receive a new animated design, possibly inspired by the company’s forthcoming home robot