Amazon, Google team up to unveil multicloud network for faster data sharing

Google and Amazon have joined hands to develop multicloud networking service to provide faster data sharing.
According to Reuters, the companies on Sunday, November 30, said that they introduced a jointly developed multicloud networking service to meet growing demand for reliable connectivity the companies at a time when even brief internet disruptions can cause major outages.
The initiative will enable customers to establish private, high-speed links between the two companies' computing platforms in minutes instead of weeks.
The new service is being unveiled a little over a month after an Amazon Web Services outage on October 20 disrupted thousands of websites worldwide, knocking offline some of the internet's most popular apps, including Snapchat and Reddit. That outage will cost U.S. companies between $500 million and $650 million in losses, according to analytics firm Parametrix.
The new offering combines AWS' Interconnect–multicloud with Google Cloud's Cross-Cloud Interconnect, to improve network interoperability, according to announcements by the two cloud providers.
"This collaboration between AWS and Google Cloud represents a fundamental shift in multicloud connectivity," said Robert Kennedy, vice president of network services at AWS.
AWS provides computing power, data storage and other digital services to companies, governments and individuals and is the world's largest cloud provider, followed by Microsoft's, opens new tab Azure and Google Cloud.