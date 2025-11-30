WhatsApp improves reaction experience with status sticker: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly improving the chat experience with the latest festive and interactive features, including status stickers and celebratory emoji animations.
These significant updates allow users to express their emotions in a better way on status updates and trigger confetti effects, bringing a playful touch to conversations, according to WABetaInfo.
The Android beta 2.25.35.11 brings confetti animations for selected emoji reactions, including the Party Popper, Partying Face, Confetti Ball, Clinking Glasses, and Bottle with Popping Cork.
Powered by the Lottie framework, these effects offer smooth, excellent visuals without affecting device performance.
Moreover, the Android beta 2.25.36.6 enables users to place reaction stickers directly on status photos and videos.
Creators can opt any emoji from the full library, while viewers can send reactions with a single click.
Reactions are sent privately and clearly organised in the activity sheet, assisting creators track interactive and comprehend audience behaviour.
With this significant update, users can send voice messages, react with emojis, access chat history, receive call alerts, and manage pinned chats directly from the watch.
Notifications are in real time, and syncing with the iPhone is automatic, keeping conversations seamless.
Recent iOS updates fixed crash issues and improved stability, while the Meta-owned WhatsApp continues to offer a TestFlight beta for early access to features.