Apple to start integrating Intel chips in 2027 again

The shift would mark a major reversal for Apple that discontinued integrating Intel chipsets in 2020

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Intel will reportedly resume supplying chips to Apple soon, with the earliest partnership expected in 2027.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Intel could start manufacturing the Cupertino-based tech giant’s lowest-end M-series processors—used in the MacBook Air and iPad Pro— by the second or third quarter of 2027.

Currently, all M chips are manufactured by Taiwan-based TSMC that dominates global chip production.

Kuo suggests the move may reflect Apple’s effort to show support for the Trump administration’s “Made in USA” initiative.

However, Apple will be dependent on TSMC, since the MacBook Air and iPad Pro represent only about 20 million annual sales, a relatively small slice of Apple’s overall product series.

Both the companies have refused to comment on the reports, and Kuo mentioned that the timeline could shift based on how development progresses.

If accurate, the shift would mark a major reversal for Apple that discontinued integrating Intel chipsets in 2020.

Intel would only manufacture the chip this time, not design them. Still, the significant move would come as a major win for Intel, indicating it can continue to captivate more clients.

Notably, Intel;s shares exponentially rose to 10% after the report, despite concerns regarding the company’s recent struggles and layoffs.

