New study reveals surprising benefits of carbonated water for weight loss

Health

The carbonation (or fizz) in sparkling water might help with weight loss

  • January 22, 2025
A new study suggests that drinking sparkling water instead of still water could potentially offer more benefits beyond just hydration!

As per ScienceAlert, the carbonation (or fizz) in sparkling water might help with weight loss.

The research published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health revealed that drinking sparkling water introduces carbon dioxide (CO2) into the bloodstream.

Red blood cells then convert the CO2 into bicarbonate, which lowers the acidity in the cells.

This reduction in acidity speeds up the use of glucose for energy, leading to less sugar being stored as fat.

Akira Takahashi, a physician and researcher at the Tesseikai Neurosurgical Hospital in Japan, who conducted a study, revealed that the effects of drinking carbonated drinks on weight loss are minimal.

"The impact of CO2 in carbonated water is not a standalone solution for weight loss. A balanced diet and regular physical activity remain crucial components of sustainable weight management,” he added.

To further understand the effect of the chemical process from drinking sparkling water on glucose metabolism, Takahashi also examined another process, called hemodialysis where CO2 enters the body.

Hemodialysis helps filter waste from the blood when the kidneys are not functioning properly.

This treatment also adds more CO2 into the bloodstream, which provides insight into how carbonated drinks might affect the body.

During a four-hour hemodialysis session, about 48,000 millilitres of blood are filtered, reducing glucose by around 9.5 grams.

Takahashi wrote in his published paper, "CO2 in carbonated water may promote weight loss by enhancing glucose uptake and metabolism in red blood cells. However, the amount is so small that it is difficult to expect weight loss effects solely from the CO2 in carbonated water."

Managing your diet and staying active are always key, it’s important to consult health professionals always.

