Health

Face moisturiser recall as FDA warns of health risks

Food and Drug Administration hits popular face moisturiser with second-highest risk classification

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025
Face moisturiser recall as FDA warns of health risks
Face moisturiser recall as FDA warns of health risks

First Aid Beauty has voluntarily recalled a popular face moisturiser all across the US, triggering the Food and Drug Administration to give the recall its second-highest risk classification.

According to Newsweek, after First Aid Beauty on December 23, 2025, recalled 2,756 jars of its Ultra Repair Cream, the FDA revealed that the reason behind this recall was that the company was not following the safety rules essential for the efficacy of pharmaceutical products.

The FDA describes the recall as a "firm's removal or correction of a marketed product that the FDA considers to be in violation of the laws we administer and against which we would initiate legal action."

Agency on Tuesday, January 21, 202, gave the recall a Class II risk classification, which means that the use or exposure to the product can cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences with a remote probability of serious adverse health consequences.

Moreover, the FDA said in its recall policy for cosmetics, "In addition to the corrective actions of removing a violative product from the market and either destroying it or bringing it into compliance, (cosmetic firms) should take the kind of corrective actions that prevent a similar problem from occurring in the future.”

“For example, you should determine why the violation occurred, determine what changes you should make to keep the problem from happening again, and implement those changes," it continued.

Notably, beauty products are not recalled from the market often like medicines or food, but learning about the risk of these products is equally important to the consumers.

Benedict Cumberbatch makes shocking revelation about 2004 abduction

Benedict Cumberbatch makes shocking revelation about 2004 abduction

Rajpal Yadav receives death threat: Details Inside

Rajpal Yadav receives death threat: Details Inside

Ben Shelton reveals big plans for Australian Open semifinal against Sinner

Ben Shelton reveals big plans for Australian Open semifinal against Sinner
Asim Azhar's love-filled gesture for fiancee Merub Ali goes viral

Asim Azhar's love-filled gesture for fiancee Merub Ali goes viral

New study reveals surprising benefits of carbonated water for weight loss
New study reveals surprising benefits of carbonated water for weight loss
Ozempic: Landmark study unveils risk and benefits of popular obesity drug
Ozempic: Landmark study unveils risk and benefits of popular obesity drug
Say goodbye to black bananas: THIS genius tip keeps them fresh longer
Say goodbye to black bananas: THIS genius tip keeps them fresh longer
Protein powder shocking secret reveal: Contains high levels of heavy metals
Protein powder shocking secret reveal: Contains high levels of heavy metals
Boost your health naturally with THESE 5 Mediterranean superfoods
Boost your health naturally with THESE 5 Mediterranean superfoods
Microplastics in tea bags: What you should know before brewing your next cup?
Microplastics in tea bags: What you should know before brewing your next cup?
Swap red meat for fish to cut dementia risk by 28%
Swap red meat for fish to cut dementia risk by 28%
Boost your liver health with THIS expert-recommended fruit
Boost your liver health with THIS expert-recommended fruit
US invests nearly $600M to develop Moderna's bird flu vaccine
US invests nearly $600M to develop Moderna's bird flu vaccine
Hidden microplastics in your kitchen: 5 items you need to replace now
Hidden microplastics in your kitchen: 5 items you need to replace now
CDC US proposes faster testing of human bird flu amid influenza season
CDC US proposes faster testing of human bird flu amid influenza season
Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression
Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression