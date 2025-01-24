Sci-Tech

OpenAI launches key feature to help users in online browsing

OpenAI rolled out key element to help out users in their daily life

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025
OpenAI launches key feature to help users in online browsing
OpenAI launches key feature to help users in online browsing

OpenAI has taken the tech world by storm after releasing key elements that could change the way ChatGPT is used forever.

Operator AI, launched on Thursday, can perform multi-step tasks independently, including browsing the web, calculating refunds from a cancelled order and finding customers with specific criteria in an internal sales database.

The new feature can also assist users in their daily tasks, entailing buying groceries and sending emails.

Along with that, the latest update can also perform other tasks including combining PDFs, downloading files, exporting sheets, and analysing spreadsheets.

OpenAI is on its way to make 2025 the year of artificial intelligence (AI), as last week the company dropped a new feature called Tasks for ChatGPT, which lets users set daily reminders, daily weather updates or medication alerts.

These latest releases from the tech-giant are making ChatGPT an irreplaceable tool for the general public.

The Operator is powered by a new model called Computer-Using Agent (CUA) combining GPT-4o’s vision mode to "see" through screenshots.

OpenAI shared that to not let users worry too much about safety, operator has blocked all harmful and illegal tasks and can’t access blacklisted sites like gambling and adult entertainment sites.

The company in the statement revealed, "User interactions are reviewed in real-time by automated safety checkers that are designed to ensure compliance with Usage Policies and have the ability to issue warnings or blocks for prohibited activities."

Furthermore, as Operator is not perfect, it would ask for a confirmation from the user before doing something important and permanent, including sending an email or submitting an online order.

The latest update also currently does not have access to high-risk tasks like banking transactions.

Operator AI is only available to Pro users, who pay $200 subscription a month to use limited and latest features of ChatGPT.

OpenAI expects to expand the feature depending on the usage and feedback from the users. 

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash

World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'

Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?

Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?
Meta takes stronger action on abortion pill content across platforms
Meta takes stronger action on abortion pill content across platforms
YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features
YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features
WhatsApp introduces PIX key management for seamless transactions
WhatsApp introduces PIX key management for seamless transactions
US Instagram users unable to unfollow Trump, Vance? Meta breaks silence
US Instagram users unable to unfollow Trump, Vance? Meta breaks silence
Discover surprising science behind planetary alignments
Discover surprising science behind planetary alignments
How you hold your phone says more about your personality than you think
How you hold your phone says more about your personality than you think
When will TikTok return to US app stores?
When will TikTok return to US app stores?
MrBeast joins bid to acquire TikTok after Elon Musk, Shark Tank investor
MrBeast joins bid to acquire TikTok after Elon Musk, Shark Tank investor
Netflix shares upsetting news with subscribers after breaking records
Netflix shares upsetting news with subscribers after breaking records
Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility
Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility
WhatsApp users can now share status updates to Instagram stories: Here’s how
WhatsApp users can now share status updates to Instagram stories: Here’s how
‘Planetary parade’: 6 planets to line up for rare cosmic event tonight
‘Planetary parade’: 6 planets to line up for rare cosmic event tonight