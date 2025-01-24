OpenAI launches key feature to help users in online browsing

OpenAI has taken the tech world by storm after releasing key elements that could change the way ChatGPT is used forever.
Operator AI, launched on Thursday, can perform multi-step tasks independently, including browsing the web, calculating refunds from a cancelled order and finding customers with specific criteria in an internal sales database.
The new feature can also assist users in their daily tasks, entailing buying groceries and sending emails.
Along with that, the latest update can also perform other tasks including combining PDFs, downloading files, exporting sheets, and analysing spreadsheets.
OpenAI is on its way to make 2025 the year of artificial intelligence (AI), as last week the company dropped a new feature called Tasks for ChatGPT, which lets users set daily reminders, daily weather updates or medication alerts.
These latest releases from the tech-giant are making ChatGPT an irreplaceable tool for the general public.
The Operator is powered by a new model called Computer-Using Agent (CUA) combining GPT-4o’s vision mode to "see" through screenshots.
OpenAI shared that to not let users worry too much about safety, operator has blocked all harmful and illegal tasks and can’t access blacklisted sites like gambling and adult entertainment sites.
The company in the statement revealed, "User interactions are reviewed in real-time by automated safety checkers that are designed to ensure compliance with Usage Policies and have the ability to issue warnings or blocks for prohibited activities."
Furthermore, as Operator is not perfect, it would ask for a confirmation from the user before doing something important and permanent, including sending an email or submitting an online order.
The latest update also currently does not have access to high-risk tasks like banking transactions.
Operator AI is only available to Pro users, who pay $200 subscription a month to use limited and latest features of ChatGPT.
OpenAI expects to expand the feature depending on the usage and feedback from the users.