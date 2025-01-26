Freighter finally freed from Lake Erie ice after days of struggle

A firefighter, which had been stuck in the ice of Lake Erie for several days, was finally freed and is now heading towards Canada.
As per AP News, the Manitoulin, a 663-foot Canadian ship carrying 17 crew members, became trapped in the ice on Lake Erie on Wednesday.
The ship had just unloaded wheat in Buffalo, New York and was heading back to Canada when it became trapped.
A US Coast Guard icebreaking ship had been working since Thursday to assist the Manitoulin.
As per the reports, on Saturday, a second ship arrived to help free the freighter.
Meanwhile, a US Coast Guard helicopter was monitoring the situation by flying over the area.
The local officials reported that the ship was not harmed and its crew member remained safe.
The freighter was guided through almost 20 miles (32 kilometers) of ice, beginning from Buffalo, until it reached clear water.
Lt. Kyle Rivera of the Coast Guard said that after being freed, the freighter must continue its journey across the rest of Lake Erie and then travel up the Detroit and St. Clair rivers to reach Canada.
Once it arrives in Canada, it will remain there for the rest of the winter.