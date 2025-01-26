World

Freighter finally freed from Lake Erie ice after days of struggle

The Manitoulin, a 663-foot Canadian ship carrying 17 crew members, became trapped in the ice on Lake Erie

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025


A firefighter, which had been stuck in the ice of Lake Erie for several days, was finally freed and is now heading towards Canada.

As per AP News, the Manitoulin, a 663-foot Canadian ship carrying 17 crew members, became trapped in the ice on Lake Erie on Wednesday.

The ship had just unloaded wheat in Buffalo, New York and was heading back to Canada when it became trapped.

A US Coast Guard icebreaking ship had been working since Thursday to assist the Manitoulin.

As per the reports, on Saturday, a second ship arrived to help free the freighter.

Meanwhile, a US Coast Guard helicopter was monitoring the situation by flying over the area.

The local officials reported that the ship was not harmed and its crew member remained safe.

The freighter was guided through almost 20 miles (32 kilometers) of ice, beginning from Buffalo, until it reached clear water.

Lt. Kyle Rivera of the Coast Guard said that after being freed, the freighter must continue its journey across the rest of Lake Erie and then travel up the Detroit and St. Clair rivers to reach Canada.

Once it arrives in Canada, it will remain there for the rest of the winter.

Prince William, Kate Middleton partied with Sophie on her milestone 60th birthday

Prince William, Kate Middleton partied with Sophie on her milestone 60th birthday

WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management

WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management

Meghan Markle receives shocking advice after Prince Harry’s legal win

Meghan Markle receives shocking advice after Prince Harry’s legal win
Freighter finally freed from Lake Erie ice after days of struggle

Freighter finally freed from Lake Erie ice after days of struggle
Royal treasures recover: Crowns, sceptres, rings from WWII found in Lithuania
Royal treasures recover: Crowns, sceptres, rings from WWII found in Lithuania
Donald Trump plans to call Sir Keir Starmer in ‘next 24 hours’
Donald Trump plans to call Sir Keir Starmer in ‘next 24 hours’
Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault
Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault
Turkey apartment building tragedy claims life of young woman
Turkey apartment building tragedy claims life of young woman
Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95
Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95
United Airlines plane midair jolt injures 6, makes emergency landing in Nigeria
United Airlines plane midair jolt injures 6, makes emergency landing in Nigeria
Trump administration makes shocking move for DEI workers
Trump administration makes shocking move for DEI workers
Massive Ukrainian drone strike sets Russian oil refinery on fire: Watch
Massive Ukrainian drone strike sets Russian oil refinery on fire: Watch
Explore Italy's 'secret' paradise free from tourists
Explore Italy's 'secret' paradise free from tourists
UK braces for devastating Storm Éowyn with record winds since 1998
UK braces for devastating Storm Éowyn with record winds since 1998
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
THIS 1913 Cambridge exam stumped teachers: Can you solve it?
THIS 1913 Cambridge exam stumped teachers: Can you solve it?