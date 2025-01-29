F-35 fighter jet crashes in Alaska: WATCH

A F-35 fighter experienced a sudden failure during the flight in Alaska, sending the aircraft straight on the land.
As per Associated Press, the jet crashed during a training exercise at Eielson Air Force Base on Tuesday, January 28.
As per the base officials, a US Air Force pilot, who was operating the flight, was safe after bailing out.
Col. Paul Townsend, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing shared in the press conference that the pilot experienced an "in-flight malfunction," and was able to eject from the aircraft.
The pilot had declared an in-flight emergency prior to the crash and was in stable condition after being evaluated in medical facility.
F-35 took a huge hit, causing huge damage to the aircraft after the crash on Tuesday afternoon.
Townsend said that the Air Force would conduct "a thorough investigation in hopes to minimise the chances of such occurrences from happening again."
Eielson Air Force Base is almost 40 kilometres south of Fairbanks, Alaska and was selected in 2016 to host 54 F-35s, causing the base to expand, which costed more than a half-billion dollars.
F-35 has the capability to fly more than 12 hours at a time, and can reach almost anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one mission.
Earlier in May, an F-35 fighter jet crashed on its flight from Texas to Edwards Air Force after the pilot stopped to refuel in New Mexico, the pilot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.