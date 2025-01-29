World

British man sets Guinness world record with 42 museum visits in 12 hours

Ben Melham makes record of the 'most museums visited in 24 hours' is less than 12 hours

  January 29, 2025
Ben Melham sets a new Guinness World Record of the “most museums visited in 24 hours” by completing the record in less than 12 hours.

According to CNN, the British man registers his name in the Guinness Book of World Records after completing an unparalleled visit to 42 museums in less than 12 hours.

As per the Guinness World Records press statement, the 42-year-old who travelled to London in October 2024 began his journey to visit the museums from East London’s Museum of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society at 9:03 a.m. and finished it at the Royal Academy of Arts in Central London at 7:58 p.m.

During the time period of around 11 hours, he visited 40 other museums, including the Natural History Museum, the Tower of London, and the British Museum, to the smallest of the United Kingdom’s national museums, the Sir John Soane’s Museum.

Melham, after setting the record, said, “London’s museums contain millions of objects. Each of these can give you a moment to connect to a point in time, a particular person, or wonder of nature. Museums preserve and share the stories and objects that define us. They are spaces where we come together to reflect on our past, discuss our present, and imagine our future.”

He revealed that the inspiration to attempt the challenge came after he read the Guinness World Records book with his children Matilde and Henrik.

Notably, Melham has broken the previous of Sujoy Kumar Mitra and Swaroop Dawrani who visited 33 museums in one day after completing the visit of 42 museums in less than 12 hours.

