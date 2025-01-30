American Airlines plane crashes with Army helicopter, falls in Washington

An American Airlines passenger plane has crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport outside of Washington, DC.
As per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Flight-5344 plummeted into the river following a catastrophic collision with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter late on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, reported CNN.
The airport turned to its social media, noting, "All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open."
American Airlines jet was carrying roughly 60 passengers and four crew members and was traveling from Wichita, Kansas.
On the other hand, the US Army Black Hawk was carrying three soldiers, and it was confirmed that the aircraft did not have any VIP during the tragic incident.
Furthermore, Kansas senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran shared that they are in contact with the authorities about the plane crash.
Moran wrote on his X, "Learning that a plane inbound from Kansas was involved in a crash at DCA. I am in contact with authorities."
He added, "Please join me in praying for all involved.”
The fireboats are dispatched to the scenes, and along with that, the DC police are informed that it’s initiating a search and rescue in the Potomac River.
In a joint statement with DC Fire and MPD, the authorities revealed that they don’t have confirmed information regarding the casualties.