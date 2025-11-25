World

UK expands sugar tax to milkshakes and lattes for first time

Milkshakes and lattes will be hit with a sugar tax for the first time in a bid to tackle obesity

  • By Web Desk
  • |
UK expands sugar tax to milkshakes and lattes for first time
UK expands sugar tax to milkshakes and lattes for first time

The UK government on Tuesday, November 25 announced its plans to introduce a sugar tax on packaged milkshakes and lattes for the first time.

This move is part of the government’s broader efforst to tackle obesity, though drinks made in cafes and restaurants will not be affected by the levy.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting confirmed the measure in the Commons on Tuesday, telling MPs, “Obesity robs children of the best possible start in life, hits the poorest hardest, sets them up for a lifetime of health problems and costs the NHS billions,” as per Sky News.

"So, I can announce to the house we're expanding the soft drinks industry levy to include bottles and cartons of milkshakes, flavoured milk and milk substitute drinks,” he added.

Until now, drinks made with milk were not included in the UK’s sugar tax which started in 2018 and applies to drinks containing 5g or more of sugar per 100ml.

Now, the government plans to include milk-based drinks and lower the sugar threshold to 4.5g per 100ml.

"This government will not look away as children get unhealthier and our political opponents urge us to leave them behind,” Streeting added.

Sugar text will apply to milk-based and milk-alternative drinks with added sugar like flavored milk and yogurt drinks while plain unsweetened drinks are exempt.

Drinks with 4.5–7.9g of sugar per 100ml will be taxed £1.94 per 10 litres and drinks with 8g or more sugar per 100ml will be taxed £2.59 per 10 litres.

The companies have until January 1, 2028, to reduce the sugar content in their drinks or else they will have to pay the new sugar tax.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Heathrow Airport wins official approval for major third runway project

Heathrow Airport wins official approval for major third runway project
Heathrow Airport plans to fund the third runway entirely with private money

Sir Terence English, UK heart transplant pioneer passes away at 93

Sir Terence English, UK heart transplant pioneer passes away at 93
Sir Terence English carried out the first successful heart transplant in the UK

Southhall fire prompts huge response with 150 firefighters battling blaze

Southhall fire prompts huge response with 150 firefighters battling blaze
About 150 firefighters are tackling a fire which has broken out at a warehouse in west London

Taiwan, Japan react to Trump-Xi phone call: 'Return not an option'

Taiwan, Japan react to Trump-Xi phone call: 'Return not an option'
US President Donald Trump accepts Xi Jinping's invitation for state visit to China in April 2026

Australian Senator Pauline Hanson's burqa protest ends in suspension

Australian Senator Pauline Hanson's burqa protest ends in suspension
Australia’s Senate suspends Pauline Hanson over her ‘disrespectful’ burqa stunt in parliament

12 popular Thanksgiving games to play with friends and family

12 popular Thanksgiving games to play with friends and family
Thanksgiving is a special holiday celebrated mainly in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, and Liberia

Ethiopian volcano eruption after 12,000-year: Ash clouds drift across Red Sea

Ethiopian volcano eruption after 12,000-year: Ash clouds drift across Red Sea
Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts, sending ash plumes towards Yemen and Oman

US-China relations strengthen as Trump announces China visit

US-China relations strengthen as Trump announces China visit
Xi Jinping to host Donald Trump in April on US president's first visit to China

San Jose treasure recovered as Colombia explores 18th century galleon

San Jose treasure recovered as Colombia explores 18th century galleon
San Jose shipwreck is located about 600 meters (nearly 2,000 feet) underwater in the Caribbean

Lord Dannatt, Lord Evans suspended in major House of Lords misconduct scandal

Lord Dannatt, Lord Evans suspended in major House of Lords misconduct scandal
Former Army chief Lord Richard Dannatt and businessman Lord Evans of Watford face suspensions of four and five months respectively

US winter storm alert: Heavy snow, strong winds set to hit northern states

US winter storm alert: Heavy snow, strong winds set to hit northern states
A series of winter storms could hit parts of the northern United States this week

World’s largest city revealed in surprising global population shift

World’s largest city revealed in surprising global population shift
The world is becoming increasingly urban with cities now home to 45% of the global population of 8.2 billion