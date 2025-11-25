UK expands sugar tax to milkshakes and lattes for first time

The UK government on Tuesday, November 25 announced its plans to introduce a sugar tax on packaged milkshakes and lattes for the first time.
This move is part of the government’s broader efforst to tackle obesity, though drinks made in cafes and restaurants will not be affected by the levy.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting confirmed the measure in the Commons on Tuesday, telling MPs, “Obesity robs children of the best possible start in life, hits the poorest hardest, sets them up for a lifetime of health problems and costs the NHS billions,” as per Sky News.
"So, I can announce to the house we're expanding the soft drinks industry levy to include bottles and cartons of milkshakes, flavoured milk and milk substitute drinks,” he added.
Until now, drinks made with milk were not included in the UK’s sugar tax which started in 2018 and applies to drinks containing 5g or more of sugar per 100ml.
Now, the government plans to include milk-based drinks and lower the sugar threshold to 4.5g per 100ml.
"This government will not look away as children get unhealthier and our political opponents urge us to leave them behind,” Streeting added.
Sugar text will apply to milk-based and milk-alternative drinks with added sugar like flavored milk and yogurt drinks while plain unsweetened drinks are exempt.
Drinks with 4.5–7.9g of sugar per 100ml will be taxed £1.94 per 10 litres and drinks with 8g or more sugar per 100ml will be taxed £2.59 per 10 litres.
The companies have until January 1, 2028, to reduce the sugar content in their drinks or else they will have to pay the new sugar tax.