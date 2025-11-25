Heathrow Airport wins official approval for major third runway project

The UK government has given the green light to Heathrow Airport's third runway.
This expansion project, which will require relocating a section of the M25 motorway was chosen over a rival plan from the Arora Group led by hotel tycoon Surinder Arora.
Heathrow Airport plans to fund the third runway entirely with private money, mainly by charging airlines higher fees and will not use any taxpayer money for the project.
Heathrow's plan for a new runway would be up to 3.5 km long and include building new road tunnel under the airports, whereas the Arora Group's plan featured a shorter, cheaper runway that would not have required moving M25.
Heathrow Airport plans to invest £33 billion to construct the third runway and another £15 billion to modernize and improve the existing airport.
This project still needs to go through official planning procedures including public consultation and approval by the Parliament.
The government's support for the plan will guide its review of the Airports National Policy Statement after which, Heathrow is expected to formally apply for planning permission, with a decision expected by 2029.
Meanwhile, other companies can also submit proposals to build the runway and terminals at the airport.
Alongside, this plans are facing challenges from environmental groups, politicians and local residents.