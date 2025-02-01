Retinol vs niacinamide: Which one will give you perfect skin?

Mixing skincare ingredients can sometimes reduce their effectiveness or cause side effects, but retinol and niacinamide work well together.
Firstly, let’s look at how retinoids work on our skin.
Benefits of retinol:
It not only helps skin health by preventing collagen breakdown, but also boost the production of new collagen and prompts the renewal of skin cells.
Retinol enhances skin health by thickening the outer layer, boosting natural moisture levels and preventing acne by reducing inflammatory reactions.
Because of these benefits, retinol is commonly used to treat wrinkles, age spots, uneven skin tone and large pores.
Benefits of niacinamide:
Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 acts as an antioxidant that protects the body from harmful free radicals, which can damage cells.
It can reduce the risk of skin cancer by lowering the occurrence of nonmelanoma skin cancers. It is affective in treating acne and works as an antibiotic for individuals with oily skin.
Can you combine retinol and niacinamide?
Several experts suggest that retinol and niacinamide can be used together to reduce the irritation and dryness that retinol may cause sometimes.
Many studies also suggest that applying a moisturizer with niacinamide before applying retinol can further minimize irritation.