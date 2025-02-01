Philadelphia plane crash: Medical jet with child patient crashes in busy area

A small plane, carrying six people crashed into multiple buildings in north-east Philadelphia.
The crash caused fires in homes and vehicles, and people on the ground were also injured as a result of the incident.
As per BBC, the jet was being used for a medical transport mission. It had four crew members, including a child patient.
Emergency crews quickly responded to the incidents during the busy Friday evening rush hour.
The child on a plane was being treated in the US for a serious medical condition and was on her way back to Tijuana, Mexico.
Shai Gold, a spokesman for Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, informed that the child was travelling with her mother, a pilot, a copilot, a doctor and a paramedic.
As per the outlet, the streets were crowded with residents, which were filled with burning debris and parts of the aircraft.
The crash took place near the Roosevelt Mall, a three-shopping center in a densely populated area of Philadelphia, the fifth largest city in the United States.
Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro said during a news conference at the scene of the crash, "We know that there will be loss," calling it an "awful aviation disaster".
Many people described the situation as chaotic, with injured individuals running and a neighbourhood block being engulfed in flames.
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker mentioned that officials are unsure of the number of fatalities from the crash but asking for prayers for everyone impacted.
This incident occurred just two days after a massive airplane crash in Washington DC, where a commercial jet collided with a military helicopter.
As per the reports, all 67 people on both aircraft were killed in the crash.