Here's what Albert Einsteins demanded his wife in unearthed list

To find some steadiness and organisation in chaotic life, humans usually find making lists of different things therapeutics, but Albert Einstein found a way to make the art of listing things a bit more interesting.
The renowned genius curated a long list in 1941 for his wife of 11 years Mileva Maric, when their marriage was on the verge of collapse.
Einstein, after recognising that his relationship with one of the first woman to study mathematics and physics in Europe was far gone he chose to put forward a list of demands.
The physicist suggested that they remain together for their two sons, Hans and Eduard, on the conditions that she meet all the rules he write.
The list did not have the same impact Einstein’s hoped as few months later, Maric moved to Zurich with their children, leaving him behind in Berlin, Germany.
They eventually divorced in 1919, after living separately for five years.
Here’s the list of Albert Einstein, which he thought could save his marriage.
Conditions.
A. You will make sure
1. That my clothes and laundry are kept in good order;
2. That I will receive my three meals regularly in my room
3. That my bedroom and study are kept neat, and especially that my desk is let for my use only
B. You will renounce all personal relations with me insofar as they are not completely necessary for social reasons. Specifically, you will forgo
1. My sitting at home with you
2. My going out or travelling with you
C. You will obey the following points in your relations with me
1. You will not expect any intimacy from me, not will you reproach me in any way
2. You will stop talking to me if I request it
3. You will leave my bedroom or study immediately without protest if I request it
D. You will undertake not to belittle me in front of our children, either through words or behaviour.
Albert Einstein later found solace with his cousin Elsa, who he married in 1919. That marriage too was full of troubles, with Elsa’s eventual death in 1936.