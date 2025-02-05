World

Valentine's Day gift ideas: Surprise your loved ones with something special

Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day, is annually celebrated on February 14

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025
Valentines Day gift ideas: Surprise your loved ones with something special
Valentine's Day gift ideas: Surprise your loved ones with something special

Valentine's Day is all about showing love and appreciation for your loved ones and making them feel special.

One of the best ways to show love and appreciation for a special person is by surprising them with beautiful gifts. So here are some thoughtful and unique gift ideas that can make your Valentine's Day special.

Customise storybook and dates scratch-off cards

One of the best gifts for the sentimental couple is a customised storybook that holds a collection of your special memories and occasions. You can make a personalised photo album of some unforgettable and close-to-heart moments.

Another interesting yet fun gift is date scratch-off cards or sheets. These cards or sheets have some interesting but hidden ideas that will help you in planning your date; all you need to do is scratch off the card and reveal a date.

Skincare products

If your partner is a self-care junkie, then the best gift for them is skin care products, or both of you can enjoy a self-care day together. You can get serums, moisturisers, face masks, some luxurious skincare tools, or you can simply get a skincare set or kits.

Cosy hoodie and blanket

A cosy hoodie and blanket gift on Valentine's Day is a thoughtful and practical idea. You can choose a hoodie with a special message or inside joke to make it extra personal and special.

Kanye West brags about bold moment with Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025

Kanye West brags about bold moment with Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025
These 4 screen-time myths for children need to be busted

These 4 screen-time myths for children need to be busted
Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night

Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night
Joey King recounts embarrassing moments from 2019 People's Choice Awards

Joey King recounts embarrassing moments from 2019 People's Choice Awards

Donald Trump makes shocking announcement about Gaza after meeting Netanyahu
Donald Trump makes shocking announcement about Gaza after meeting Netanyahu
Coldest town in Africa: Here’s what we know about Ifrane
Coldest town in Africa: Here’s what we know about Ifrane
USPS shares huge announcement amid Trump tariffs decision
USPS shares huge announcement amid Trump tariffs decision
Prince Karim Aga Khan dies at 88 in Lisbon
Prince Karim Aga Khan dies at 88 in Lisbon
Trump set sights to eliminate Education Department after targeting USAID
Trump set sights to eliminate Education Department after targeting USAID
Sweden school shooting: ‘Around 10’ people killed in ‘horrible incident’
Sweden school shooting: ‘Around 10’ people killed in ‘horrible incident’
Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit
Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit
China escalates trade war by imposing new tariffs on US goods
China escalates trade war by imposing new tariffs on US goods
3,500-year-old royal house discovered near historic military route
3,500-year-old royal house discovered near historic military route
Bill Gates makes shocking revelation about his childhood
Bill Gates makes shocking revelation about his childhood
Rare violin to become world most expensive musical instrument
Rare violin to become world most expensive musical instrument
Santorini faces mass evacuation amid growing earthquake fears
Santorini faces mass evacuation amid growing earthquake fears