Health

Want to live longer? THIS surprising drink could help

Expert discovered a drink, along with the ideal time to consume it that may have helped increased lifespan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 07, 2025
Want to live longer? THIS surprising drink could help
Want to live longer? THIS surprising drink could help

Want to live longer? An expert on the world's 'Blue Zones' has shared about an unexpected drink that might help increase lifespan.

Dan Buettner has extensively studied six areas in the world where people are more likely to live to 100 years old.

He shared on TikTok that coffee is one of the best drinks for longevity.

"I think one of the greatest longevity beverages out there is coffee, but I think one of the most important secrets to drinking it and living longer is to drink it before noon," Dan explained.

Dan added, “If you drink your cup of coffee or two before noon, it actually lowers your chance of cardiovascular disease. Whereas, if you are drinking your coffee [in the] afternoon or in the evening, it doesn't seem to do that. Plus, if you are drinking coffee too late in the day, it may interrupt your sleep. [And] bad sleep equals shorter life."

It is pertinent to note that Dan’s view on drinking coffee before noon is in line with a recent study published in the European Heart Journal.

The study examined over 40,000 adults and found that 36% drank coffee in the morning, 16% drank it throughout the day and 48% did not drink coffee at all, as per Surrey Live.

People who drank coffee in the morning were 31% less likely to die from cardiovascular disease and 16% less likely to die from any cause.

However, this benefit was not seen in people who drank coffee throughout the day or those who didn’t drink coffee at all.

Additional research is necessary to verify the findings in other groups of people.

Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage

Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Prince Nikolaos of Greece ties knot again months after Princess Tatiana divorce

Prince Nikolaos of Greece ties knot again months after Princess Tatiana divorce

Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills

Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED
Norovirus causes gastrointestinal outbreak on Royal Caribbean cruise?
Norovirus causes gastrointestinal outbreak on Royal Caribbean cruise?
5 smart ways to keep your brain sharp and active
5 smart ways to keep your brain sharp and active
Bird flu variant in dairy cows sparks concern among health expert
Bird flu variant in dairy cows sparks concern among health expert
Best ways to clean your teeth and get rid of bacteria
Best ways to clean your teeth and get rid of bacteria
Pig kidney transplants get green light from FDA for human trials
Pig kidney transplants get green light from FDA for human trials
Uganda launches Ebola vaccine trial amid new outbreak
Uganda launches Ebola vaccine trial amid new outbreak
Looking for more fiber? THESE 5 foods pack more fiber than apples
Looking for more fiber? THESE 5 foods pack more fiber than apples
How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items
How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items
Cold water immersion shocking effects revealed in new study
Cold water immersion shocking effects revealed in new study
How to make breakfast more fulfilling and healthy in six easy ways
How to make breakfast more fulfilling and healthy in six easy ways
Turmeric boosts muscle recovery with its antioxidant benefits, study
Turmeric boosts muscle recovery with its antioxidant benefits, study
Best time to eat lunch for weight loss, metabolic health, according to experts
Best time to eat lunch for weight loss, metabolic health, according to experts