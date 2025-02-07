Want to live longer? THIS surprising drink could help

Want to live longer? An expert on the world's 'Blue Zones' has shared about an unexpected drink that might help increase lifespan.
Dan Buettner has extensively studied six areas in the world where people are more likely to live to 100 years old.
He shared on TikTok that coffee is one of the best drinks for longevity.
"I think one of the greatest longevity beverages out there is coffee, but I think one of the most important secrets to drinking it and living longer is to drink it before noon," Dan explained.
Dan added, “If you drink your cup of coffee or two before noon, it actually lowers your chance of cardiovascular disease. Whereas, if you are drinking your coffee [in the] afternoon or in the evening, it doesn't seem to do that. Plus, if you are drinking coffee too late in the day, it may interrupt your sleep. [And] bad sleep equals shorter life."
It is pertinent to note that Dan’s view on drinking coffee before noon is in line with a recent study published in the European Heart Journal.
The study examined over 40,000 adults and found that 36% drank coffee in the morning, 16% drank it throughout the day and 48% did not drink coffee at all, as per Surrey Live.
People who drank coffee in the morning were 31% less likely to die from cardiovascular disease and 16% less likely to die from any cause.
However, this benefit was not seen in people who drank coffee throughout the day or those who didn’t drink coffee at all.
Additional research is necessary to verify the findings in other groups of people.