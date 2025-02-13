Yogurt consumption can reduce colon cancer risk, study 

New research revealed that eating yougurt can lower the risk of colon cancer.
“It has long been believed that yogurt and other fermented milk products are beneficial for gastrointestinal health,” co-senior author Dr. Tomotaka Ugai, a pathologist at Mass General Brigham in Boston, noted. “Our new findings suggest that this protective effect may be specific for Bifidobacterium-positive tumors."
Emerging science focused on the human body's microbiome, the trillions of helpful bacteria that line the digestive tract and other organs, has suggested that the intake of live bacteria in yogurt could aid health.
As explained by lead study author Dr. Shuji Ogino, his team aims “to link long-term diets and other exposures to a possible key difference in tissue, such as the presence or absence of a particular species of bacteria. This kind of detective work can increase the strength of evidence connecting diet to health outcomes.”