Health

Scientists EXPOSE how screen time silently delays toddler language growth

The new study found a negative relationship between screen time and language development

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 14, 2025
Scientists EXPOSE how screen time silently delays toddler language growth
Scientists EXPOSE how screen time silently delays toddler language growth

In today’s world, children are constantly surrounded by screens such as TVs, tablets and smartphones, making screen time an inevitable part of their daily lives.

An international team of researchers studied whether excessive screen time could negatively affect children’s cognitive and language development.

The researchers examined how these children interacted with smartphones and other devices and analyzed how screen time influenced their developmental progress.

The research published in PLOS ONE involved 1,878 toddlers aged 12 to 48 months from Latin America.

Their findings suggest that too much screen time may indeed have a harmful impact on this important stage of growth.

“Descriptive studies show that children use screens before two years of age for an average of one hour a day or more,” wrote the researchers.

“This reported use goes against the recommendations of pediatric societies, which advise against screen use for children under two years and suggests shared use with parents after two years,” they added.

The study found a negative relationship between screen time and language development.

Children who spent more time on screens had a lower vocabulary and slower progress in reaching language progress.

As per the reports, not all screen time negatively affect toddlers. When children watch screens with an adult or are exposed to books, it can have a positive impact on their language development.

With the rise of digital learning tools, it is important to understand their effect on language development.

Royal Family shares heartfelt moments of Princess Anne during new outing

Royal Family shares heartfelt moments of Princess Anne during new outing
Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpse of Archie, Lilibet in new Valentine's video

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpse of Archie, Lilibet in new Valentine's video
Princess Leonor marks first milestone during naval training

Princess Leonor marks first milestone during naval training
‘Bridgerton’ season 4: Benedict, Sophie set couple goals in first look

‘Bridgerton’ season 4: Benedict, Sophie set couple goals in first look
6 easy home remedies to get rid of dry cough
6 easy home remedies to get rid of dry cough
Yogurt consumption can reduce colon cancer risk, study
Yogurt consumption can reduce colon cancer risk, study
Experts reveal one diet mistake that’s secretly harming your brain
Experts reveal one diet mistake that’s secretly harming your brain
Bird flu in house cats sparks public health concerns
Bird flu in house cats sparks public health concerns
How to treat dry skin in five easy ways
How to treat dry skin in five easy ways
Majority of US workers hide health issues from boss, polls
Majority of US workers hide health issues from boss, polls
Are menstrual cups safe? Experts reveal key mistakes to avoid
Are menstrual cups safe? Experts reveal key mistakes to avoid
Bird Flu new variant infects dairy worker in Nevada
Bird Flu new variant infects dairy worker in Nevada
BE FAST guidelines helps in spotting signs of stroke
BE FAST guidelines helps in spotting signs of stroke
Optimistic people tend to have more money in bank, study
Optimistic people tend to have more money in bank, study
How to stop grey hair? THIS natural antioxidant might hold answer
How to stop grey hair? THIS natural antioxidant might hold answer
Secret of why everything feels better in morning reveal
Secret of why everything feels better in morning reveal